Weekly Market Update – Week 47 / 30th November 2021 By Stelios Kollintzas, Tanker Broker of Intermodal

Weekly Market Update – Week 47 / 30th November 2021 By Stelios Kollintzas, Tanker Broker of IntermodalDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 Essentially, anyone involved in the shipping and commodity markets still struggle with commodity supply issues and skyrocketing prices in the context of a strained global supply chain.
This year, labor constraints, supply disruptions as well as high fertilizers costs led to a tight supply of edible oils, with palm oil particularly seeing its price pushed to record high levels two weeks ago, before softening during the current one amid negative cues from the emergence of the new COVID variant spurring volatility across commodities.
A great shortage of plantation workers who have been unable to re-enter the country due to pandemic related issues in Malaysia has lowered palm oil production estimates for 2021 to 18.3 million tons, down from 19.2 million tons in 2020, while although Indonesia’s palm oil output has been relatively flat y-o-y, its exports are expected to halve this year according to the Indonesia Palm Oil Association, due to heavy export levies.
While the Malaysian government, plans a special approval to bring about 30,000 workers back vs a shortage of 70,000 estimated at the beginning of the year by the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, efforts to bring them back will take a while before they reach plantations and start harvesting. A plan which might now be prolonged in the hearing and speculation around omicron variant, the last prompting buyers to begin stockpiling palm oil again.
Palm oil futures in Busra Malaysia have reached back-to-back record highs during the past year, setting the highest on November 18 at MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) 5,446/mt or $1,292.88 (DEC 21). Industry analysts expect that from March 2022 onwards, production issues in edible oils will ease and post a steep rise after 2 years of supply disruptions. Naturally, a correction on prices is anticipated, however, it is also believed that we have entered a new era of higher price levels that are here to stay.
As far as the freight market is concerned rates for regional voyages to India and China have been moving sideways during the past weeks. On the other hand, FOSFA tonnage, especially on the westbound MR size TC Trip runs enjoyed a good premium, before correcting during mid Nov when the CPP Markets in the FEAST stagnated.
Representative freight rates loading palms oils from South East Asia to:
E.C. India 12-15,000mtons at 33.00 usd/pmt
W.C. India/Pakistan 12-15,000mtons at 35.00-37.00 usd/pmt
Mid China 12-15,000mtons at 35.00 usd/pmt
Rotterdam 40-42,000mtons at 49-51 usd/pmt
T/C Del Korea-Re-del Cont. 47-51,000 DWT 15,000/16,000 USD/PD (NON ECO ) +2K FOR ECO
Looking forward, there is no sight of supply and prices easing materially until post Q1 of 2022, while inventories will be scarce for the first half of next year. Finally, freight markets are likely to head north alongside a highly anticipated CPP seasonal market recovery during Q1 2022. Hopefully, this time will be more than seasonal, if at all.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
The Dry bulk index followed a positive trajectory last week, mainly supported by a bullish Panamax sector and a strong Capesize market. The BDI today (30/11/2021) closed at 3,018 up by 373 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (23/11/2021) levels. The crude carrier market performance was uninspiring for another week. Demand remains insufficient to cover the imbalance with supply resulting in further losses in earnings. The BDTI today (30/11/2021) closed at 721, a decrease of 32 points, and the BCTI at 636, an increase of 18 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (23/11/2021) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Stable-)
The Clean tanker sector has been the main focus of interest in the Secondhand realm. At the same time, no crude units changed hands while a small number of dry bulk sales materialized last week. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “GRAZIA” (50,213dwt-blt ‘10, China), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $15.15m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “NEW DAYS” (38,230dwt-blt ‘17, Japan), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $27.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
After just one week break, activity in the new building market has resumed with a plethora of contracts appearing on the market. The majority of deals concern container units while despite the fact that no fresh tanker deals came to light during the past week, interest in the clean tanker sector was vivid in the secondhand realm. As far as the bulker sector is concerned, two deals were materialized last week; Yangzijiang Shipping ordered four 82,300dwt units at Yangzi-Mitsui yard while Zhejiang Dacheng declared an option for the construction of two 47,000dwt vessels at Haidong Shipyard. On the Container front, a total of twenty-eight feeder boxships were ordered last week. French owner CMA CGM inked a deal for the construction of ten LNG fuelled 2,000teu Containers at KSOE yard at a price of $62.5 million each while Shanghai Jinjiang exercised an option for two 1,900teu boxships at Yangfan Group. In addition, X-Press Feeders ordered sixteen methanol fuelled 1,170teu boxhips, which have been equally separated between New Dayang and Ningbo Xinle shipyards. Lastly, DSME secured a contract for the construction of two firm plus two optional 174,000cbm LNG units at a price of $207.0 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
A fall in steel prices strongly driven by a slower demand from China had an adverse effect in the demolition market with buyers across all the main Indian-subcontinent nations lowering their bids w-o-w. Having said that, the decrease in offered scrap levels was followed by an overall subdued activity across all demolition markets. The drop in steel plate prices was most pronounced in India followed by a slighter decrease in Bangladesh. This was not the case in the Pakistani market, where steel prices improved w-o-w. However, breakers in the respective region adopted the overall downward sentiment of their neighbors which coupled with the continuous depreciation of PKR has led buyers to reduce their demo offers as well. All in all, despite last week’s loss in demolition offered levels, the shortage of vintage units will limit a sharp drop in buyers’ bids in the foreseeable future. Average scrap prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 330-610/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $320-600/ldt.
