Weekly S&P Report – December 20th , 2021 By Xclusiv Shipbrokers

Weekly S&P Report – December 20th , 2021 By Xclusiv ShipbrokersDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 2021 was a very active year for the Sale and Purchase market. Voluminous secondhand transactions were fulfilled in 2021, but more specific in both the Dry & Wet sectors 2021 was the year with the most transactions of the last 10 years, despite the difficulties created by the rules to prevent covid, lockdowns and the serious challenge of crew changes.
987 Dry Bulkers changed hands in 2021, comparing it to 628 bulker transactions we had in 2020 & 522 sales back in 2019. We note the significant increase of 57% in the number of deals compared to last year. Almost half of all the SnP transactions of 2021 are in the Handysize & Supramax size segments, while the sales of Ultramaxes represent 11% of the total sales. Also, it is notable that the 109 Ultramaxes sold in 2021 is double the 55 Ultramax sales of 2020. As for the ships’ age group preference, the majority of all Dry Bulkers transactions focused on ships between 6-15 years old. The age group 6-10yo represents 45.8% of the transactions while the 11-15yo group represent 25%, while in 2020 they were both about 30% each.
On the Tanker market, there have been 553 SnP transactions recorded in 2021, increased by 50% compared to 2020 & this is also the highest number of sales of the past 10 years. MR2 and Aframax/LR2 Tankers represent almost half of 2021 tanker sales, while VLCCs and Chem/Prod tankers sum up to 35%. The number of MR2 sales in 2021 were 122% more than those of 2020 & the Aframaxes/LR2s sold in 2021 were 95% more than those of 2020. Significant are the 85 VLCC’s sold in 2021 having a 10% increase compared to 2020, maintaining the upward trend of the past years. Vessels of 11-20 years represent majority of the tanker sales and are 66% of the total sales. The age group of 11-15yo represents 40% while the age group of 16-20yo represents 26% of the total. It is worth noting that sales in the age group of 11-15yo have more than doubled compared to 2020.
One reason that may explain this significant surge of sale and purchase activity in the bulk and tanker secondhand market is the uncertainty concerning the new emission policies, reflected in reduced appetite for newbuilding vessels of these segments. As it is not known yet nor what kind of fuel will prevail neither which technology to adopt, investors hesitate to order ships that they may be unable to operate efficiently despite being modern. Another reason is the high liquidity and substantial cashflows generated during this past year, mainly in the container and in a lesser extent in the drybulk market. As the energy crisis surged globally, the need for coal has risen unexpectedly high, skyrocketing BDI at 5,650 points mark on 7th Oct 2021, the highest point since Sep 2008.
Finally, optimism about post Covid future market has been crucial, especially for the Tanker market. Despite the prolonged low-flight of the wet market, many investors moved towards tankers acquisitions, on the hope that the end of the pandemic is near & when life normalises again there will be a sharp rise in demand for oil and its products.
Despite uncertainties in the global economies, the demand for commodities & products is almost at similar levels as of 2019 & predictions for a sustainable, if not improved 2022, are boosting investors sentiment. The numerous infrastructure projects planned globally, the growing energy needs & the increase of crude oil & oil products demand as the world returns to a transport/travelling normality, are factors that may be sufficient to generate cargoes and keep demand for seaborne transportation at healthy levels for the near future.
Sale and Purchase:
On the dry S&P, Norden was very active disposing their Ultramaxes the “Nord Arpeggio” – 61K/2022 Nacks, and sister “Nord Adagio” – 61K/2022 Nacks for USD 33 mills each and the “Nord Columbia”- 60K/2018 Oshima sold for USD 32 mills, all 3 units to clients of Pacific Rim. On the Supramax Sector, the “Belocean”- 58K/2011 Dayang gone to clients of Oskar Wehr for region USD 19.5 mills basis 1-year T/C back to sellers at rate USD 21,250/day. On the Handysize segment, two 5-year-old sister Handysizes, the “Nordcolorado” - 38K/2016 Zhejiang Ouhua & the “Nordrubicon” – 38K/2016 Zhejiang Ouhua were sold for USD 42.8mills enbloc to clients of Tomini.
On the wet sector, we highlight the sale of 3 x modern LR2’s. The “Prosky”- 116K/2019 Daehan, sold for USD 52mills to clients of Neda, while clients of Ocean Yield acquired the “STI Guard”- 110K/2016 Guangzhou Longxue & the “STI Gallantry”- 110K/2016 Guangzhou Longxue for USD 70 mills enbloc, including 10years BBC back to sellers with purchase obligations. Finally, Norden have sold their MR2 “Nord Gainer” – 50K/2011 Guangzhou for excess USD 18 mills to undisclosed buyers.
