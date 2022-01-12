A Tale of Two Cities: 2021 Dry and Tanker Market Analysis

A Tale of Two Cities: 2021 Dry and Tanker Market AnalysisJanuary 2022, Shippings News Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 Using Signal Ocean data, Signal Group has analysed the trends and changes across the major vessel sizes in the dry and tanker freight market for 2021.
This report provides data on demand, supply and how the latest developments determined the performance of vessels’ earnings. The year to date evolution in supply and demand paves the way for the stronger or weaker performance of freight rates in parallel with the global changes in the macroeconomic environment and the challenges arising from the growth of the world’s second largest economy: China.
The detailed report focuses on the sentiment of demand and supply in the dry and tanker for crude and product segments. The report initially focuses on demand before examining supply trend lines and their impact on freight rates and how the movements of the fourth quarter of this year could lead to euphoria in 2022.
A full copy of the report can be downloaded here. All charts used in the report can be downloaded here. If you choose to use the report, we request that a link back to www.thesignalgroup.com/overview
About Signal Group
The Signal Group’s vision is to make global shipping more efficient, effective and profitable through the application of technology and market experience. Our passion for applied science & technology and understanding of the complex shipping business continues to open up new opportunities.
We achieve success through collaboration, research and investment. In just a few years we have built a huge maritime tech eco-system by combining cutting edge data science with deep shipping market experience.
The engine which drives our Signal Ocean Platform applies artificial intelligence & algorithms to clients’ unstructured data. It provides them with a customised and personalised view of the tanker, dry bulk and container markets. We help shipbrokers, owners and charterers achieve extraordinary performance by taking care of the mundane and computationally complex. Our platform enables commercial players to realise the best vessel deployment through increased triangulation, backhauls and consecutive voyage options.
This data-led approach powers our commercial tanker pool, Signal Maritime, enabling our chartering team to outperform its peers.
At the same time we are investing in the future by supporting early stage technology startups and entrepreneurs in the shipping, logistics and commodities space through Signal Ventures.
Our diverse and fast-growing team of product engineers, computer scientists and commercial shipping professionals is based in London and Athens.
