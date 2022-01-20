ABS Brings Together Greek Technical Leaders to Discuss Advanced Maritime Technologies

ABS Brings Together Greek Technical Leaders to Discuss Advanced Maritime TechnologiesJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 20th, 2022 More than 30 leaders from the Greek Shipping Industry heard about ABS’ work on the latest marine technologies at the seventh annual ABS Hellenic Technical Committee meeting.
Participants heard about the innovative joint development project between ABS, CSSC-SDARI, Thordon Bearings Inc. and National Technical University of Athens on Sterntubeless vessels with water lubricated bearings powertrain and without a Barred Speed Range.
The committee also heard a presentation from Wärtsilä on carbon capture technologies, and the use of remote surveys during the pandemic were explained by the Marshall Islands Registry’s technical director.
ABS provided an update on the IMO’s MEPC 77 developments while ABS’ Class Standards presented an overview of the future ABS Rules entitled Rules 2025 – An Overview.
The Committee Chairman, Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, Director, Global Ship Systems Center said: “There was a high level of technical expertise in the room, and we were able to discuss some of the industry’s most advanced new technologies. The committee is a powerful resource to advance the safe adoption of these technologies in the Greek shipping industry and beyond”. image: Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, Director, Global Ship Systems Center of ABS
