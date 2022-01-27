Allied Shipbroking – Weekly Market Update / Week 3 – 17th January – 23th January 2022 By Thomas Chasapis Research Analyst

Allied Shipbroking – Weekly Market Update / Week 3 – 17th January – 23th January 2022 By Thomas Chasapis Research AnalystJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 27th, 2022 It is a fact that the dry bulk sector has not started the year on a positive footing, with the freight market sitting in the doldrums for over a month now. While the Panamax, Supramax and Handysizes have all dropped below the US$ 20,000/day mark in their respective TCA figures as of late (a floor that was sustained for a prolonged period of time), the Capesize market has lost further ground, finishing on Friday well below the US$ 10,000/day mark. It has become a slight “bad habit” for the past year or so, that of the negative lag noted by the bigger size segment in terms of performance. Whether this a mere dissonance of the current market regime or a trend that will persist and that suggests a higher level of disconnections across the different size segments, remains to be seen. Up until this point, many parties involved in the shipping market anticipated (to some extent) this negative momentum in the market at this early stage in the year. So far, we are seemingly moving within the boundaries of a “typical” seasonal effect. However, how easy is it to really separate seasonality from structural market shift? Can we expect a quick recovery after the Chinese New Year? The success story of 2021 set an anticipation of new floors in the market. Higher floors mean higher exposure levels if you look at them from a different angle. At what point do we need to start becoming more “worried” regarding important divergences in the shipping macro dynamics? The graph above aims to capture strong movements in macro indicators (if any exist). We have used the TRIX technical indicator derived (and equally weighted) from the asset price levels of 5-year old units for the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax size segments. The TRIX shows the rate of change in a 15-period moving average that has been smoothed exponentially 3 times. In the graph, while we expanded the analysis all the way back to 2009, we notice that this metric provided a “good” centerline crossover signal (RHI – 0), that pointed towards a strong trajectory noted in the market either positive (green lines) or negative (red lines). For the time being, we are seemingly exiting an “overbought” condition, hence the negative correction, with the market though, indicating resistance to enter heavily into bearish territory. This is actually one of the early challenges in the market, bottoming out from stronger levels, which are causing less stress on the market in the meantime.
Freight Market – Dry Bulkers – Spot Market
Capesize – Another disappointing week for the bigger size segment took place, with the benchmark BCI 5TC figure finishing the week at US$ 7,390/day, suffering a further w-o-w drop of 40.4%. The negative sentiment was apparent across all the main trades, which saw their numbers take a dive into the red. At this point, the overall market is seemingly finding it hard to find any support in any given direction with things looking to head into further correction in the coming days. Panamax – Rather attuned with the bigger size segment, the Panamax/ Kamsarmax market finished the week on a bearish tone as well, with the BPI TCA figure experiencing losses of 15.4%. The market suffered from a steeper supply/ demand imbalance across the different core regions, leading to strong corrections being seen in most of the quoted rates. There was slight movement to be seen out of Australia lately, with the excess tonnage capacity though, quickly able to offset any positive shift that could accumulate. Supramax – In the Supramax/Ultramax size segment, the state of the market was also bearish, with the BSI TCA finishing at US$ 19,237/day, 7.8% lower. Here, the downward pressure seemed milder in relative terms, with the plethora of the main routes though, having already shown a fair decline. Handysize – The smaller size segment was not able to escape the general negative push of the dry bulk sector that has taken hold. The BHSI—TCA closed on Friday at US$ 19,859, noticing losses of 7.5% at the same time. Here, the scene was relatively similar, with most of the main routes confronting limited fresh enquiries, pushing the market into disarray.
Freight Market – Tankers – Spot Market
Crude Oil Carriers – The crude oil freight market continued on a flat path during the past week, with the benchmark BDTI figure losing 0.9% of its value. In the VLs, realized earnings eased back slightly further for both Middle East and West Africa. In the Suezmax market, we saw some contrasting directions across the different main trades. Both the WAF-UKC and BSEA-Med routes recovered considerably as of the past week (around 10%). On the other hand, the MEG-Med trade finished on a negative tone. Finally, in the Aframax size segment, we noticed a slight pressure in some regions, with the majority though, indicating a downward resistance as of late. Oil Products – On the DPP front, it was rather uninspiring week, with all main routes failing to show any clear direction as of yet. At the same time, for some of them, there were some marginal signs of negative trends at play. On the CPP front, things moved on a disappointing orbit, given that for numerous routes, the negative pressure was more than apparent.
Sale & Purchase – Newbuilding orders
Another interesting week took place in the newbuilding market, given the fair number of fresh projects being pushed forward as of late. Despite the sluggish start at the onset of the new year, the dry bulk sector returned on a relatively “strong” course, given the numerous new orders that emerged, focused, at the same time, mostly in the bigger size segments. Moreover, thinking about the current freight market regime, this trend of late came as a slight surprise at this point, underlying though at the same time, that buying appetite remains relatively ample in this sector. In the tanker sector, things did not move in a similar path, emphasizing to some degree, the prolonged problematic market sentiment. For the other main sectors, the containership market continues to show a good momentum, enjoying the current abundant bullish view that it present. On the other hand, the Gas sector, after a strong pace at the very start of this year, has lost traction as of the past couple weeks or so.
Sale & Purchase – Secondhand sales
On the dry bulk side, the uninspiring momentum continued for yet another week, with the overall flow of transactions being under considerable pressure as of late. This, on the other hand, came hardly as a surprise, given the recent trends from the side of earnings. It seems that many Buyers have taken a more conservative stance at this point, monitoring the market, before rushing in to any further new investments. Moreover, the prevailing contrasting views between Buyers and Sellers has resulted in higher spread in prices ideas, disrupting the prolonged firm SnP volume levels we have been seeing. On the tanker side, things continued on a strong trajectory for yet another week, underlying once again, the firm buying appetite surrounding the market as of late. At the same time, we see interest being spread across the different size segments and age groups. With the forward view being already in recovery, we can expect many interesting deals to come forth in the near term.
Sale & Purchase – Demolition sales
Despite the initial good start of the year for the ship recycling market, things remained relatively stagnant as of late, with activity dropping despite the relatively buoyant prices still being seen. In the Indian Sub-Continent, the Pakistani and Bangladeshi markets finished the week seemingly on an uninspiring mode, with very few larger ldt candidates available to compete for and hardly any fresh transactions coming to light. On the other hand, the Alang market moved on a more vivid rhythm, having secured different specialized units at very firm levels. At this point, the increasing/flat trajectory in local steel plate prices and currencies, support the idea of increased bidding levels across the main demo destinations in the near term (even above market levels to some extent), as demand remains on the rise. As for other demo destinations, the Turkish market remains on a steady orbit too, having found a footing after a fairly turbulent final quarter of 2021, with expectations now pointing towards an active Q1 for this year.
Trade Indicators / Markets, Currencies, Commodities
