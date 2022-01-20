Athens/Piraeus ranked as the 1st world shipping centre in fleet size management

Athens/Piraeus ranked as the 1st world shipping centre in fleet size managementJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 20th, 2022 Athens/Piraeus is back on top of the Shipping pillar, followed by Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai. Hamburg, however Athens/Piraeus ranks at 12th place as a maritime centre according to Menon Economics and DNV Publication.
When assessing the importance of the world’s shipping centers, Athens, Singapore, and Tokyo take the top three spots in the total ranking of the leading shipping centers, with Shanghai and Hamburg following, to complete the top 5 placements. The rankings (when compared to 2019) are in line with the recent growing sentiment and shift seen in the shipping sector, with more and more shipping operational activities moving to Asian maritime centers, resulting in traditional European shipping centers now populating the lower parts of the top 10 ranking. The exception is Athens, whose owners and managers have demonstrated high aversion to risk, stemming from political and COVID-19-related economic uncertainties, and now sit firmly in the 1st position, ousting industry experts’ longtime favorite, Singapore.
Globally, there has been a significant rise in the world’s fleet value in recent years, from USD 873 bn in 2016, to USD 951 bn in 2019, to about USD 1.2 tn in September 2021. The rise in value is mostly attributed to the better shipping economic outlook that dominant market segments, such as the dry bulk and containership segments, have been experiencing in 2021, compared to the previous decade.
Athens has experienced a contrasting development as fleet ownership and ship management levels, in terms of tonnage, have increased by about 20% since 2019. The city’s strengths lie in a large and strong ship owning community, with Greek shipowners having played a key role in the industry for decades and expected to remain influential in the future. Its maritime cluster also caters to this community, offering top-notch shipping services covering shipping operations, and technical and crew management while employing qualified local talent. However, it is still being perceived as primarily serving the local Greek shipping companies and less so international shipping entities, hence the experts have opted to give their vote of confidence to other shipping centers, predominantly Singapore and Shanghai.
Singapore maintains its position as the leading maritime city of the world during the pandemic and the emerging green transformation of the industry. Singapore has been able to retain its position as a world-leading maritime hub due to its strength in all pillars. However, the top positions on the pillars have changed. Singapore is still number one on the Attractiveness and Competitiveness pillar. This year Singapore has also outperformed all other cities on Maritime Technology. A consistent strategy for innovation, targeting start-ups, and investment in digital technologies has paved the way for Singapore’s position on Maritime technology. However, Singapore loses its number one position in Shipping Centers and Ports and Logistics to Athens and Shanghai respectively. On the Maritime Finance and Law pillar, Singapore is losing some ground, going from 5th to 8th place.
