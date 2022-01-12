Brave Maritime adds a new MR tanker in its fleet

Brave Maritime adds a new MR tanker in its fleetJanuary 2022, Shippings News Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 Nicholas Vafias through Brave Maritime Corp has bought one additional MR the 15th ship that the company has bought within this year.
The ship in question is the “Ocean Cosmos”, 50k built 08 in Korea to be renamed “Clean Nirvana” from the ex Ocean Tankers fleet in Singapore. (The 2nd vessel bought from the Ocean Tankers bankruptcy).
This further purchase means that brave has acquired 6 dry handies, 5 newbuild MGC vessels and 4 tankers (3 mr’s plus 1 afra) this year for a total spending of region usd 500m.
Despite the recent listing of imperial petroleum and the liquidity position of the sister listed Co StealtGgas Inc all the above 15 ships have been parked on the private side of the group.
That pushes the group fleet to 50 gas ships, 21 tankers and 14 bulkers ie 85 vessels in total.
Image: Mr. Nicholas Vafias, founder of Brave Maritime Corp
