Damen signs up ERMA FIRST to supply world’s smallest Ballast Water Treatment System

Damen signs up ERMA FIRST to supply world’s smallest Ballast Water Treatment SystemJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 27th, 2022 Damen has signed its first contact with the leading Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) manufacturer, ERMA FIRST.
The Greek manufacturer ERMA FIRST will be supplying its oneTANK, which is the world’s smallest Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS). oneTANK uses chemical injection methods to clean ships’ ballast water and therefore represents an important expansion of Damen’s Ballast Water Treatment System portfolio. The contract also marks a key milestone in the co-operation between Damen and the Greek maritime supply sector.
Damen Green Solutions has a broad selection of Ballast Water Treatment Systems in its range. These offer ship-owners various capacities and techniques in treating their ballast water. With the addition of the ERMA FIRST oneTANK, Damen can provide clients with a solution that is not only small, but also modular.
This modularity will be particularly important in Damen’s first project with ERMA FIRST, where the client was looking for a plug-and-play ballast water treatment product that could be placed on the deck of its vessel.
Small but effective
“Our client needed a temporary Ballast Water Treatment Solution for quite an old vessel,” explains Damen Sales Manager, Rutger van Dam. “ERMA FIRST’s oneTANK is small enough to be housed in a twenty-foot container. This means that installation will be quite straightforward and, more importantly, at the end of the vessel’s operational life, the whole system can be removed and installed on another vessel.”
The contract is important to Damen because it broadens the scope of ballast water treatment products that it can offer its clients. “We have different systems available from various manufacturers. We know the pros and cons of all these systems; they have varying capacities and use different techniques: UV, filtration, electrolysis, and now chemical injection. Whatever the client requires, we have the knowledge and experience in house to offer exactly what our they are looking for.”
To treat a vessel’s ballast water, the fully-certified ERMA FIRST oneTANK uses an 8.25% or 12.5% sodium hypochlorite and 30% sodium thiosulfate solution, with both chemicals being neutralised after use. “For owners working with workboats, superyachts and pontoons (smaller vessels) that are not dependent on frequent ballast operations, oneTANK is a great solution,” continues Van Dam.
oneTANK is a small scale innovative, low-cost, fully automated, IMO Revised G8 Code and United States Coast Guard compliant system. Also, its mixing technology is developed and patented by U.S. Geological Survey. “The oneTANK system is a game-changer for all size and type of vessels with space limitations, struggling to comply with stringent ballast water regulations. Hence, oneTANK is the ultimate solution for larger vessels’ aftpeak tanks as well as for smaller vessels, such as workboats, tugboats, semi-submersibles, fishing vessels and superyachts” says Konstantinos Dimopoulos, International Sales Manager.
One environment in mind
oneTANK been tested to demonstrate removal of viable aquatic invasive species, it also ensures that residual chemical levels are environmentally friendly. The technology has undertaken significant testing for disinfection by-products in accordance with guidance from the International Maritime Organization. Konstantinos Dimopoulos, International Sales Manager, elaborates further, “a small, simple system is also a sustainable system. oneTANK uses no exotic materials, no filtration, no transformers or rectifiers. At the end of its life, the system is fully recyclable”.
Cooperation with the Greek maritime industry
“We are very happy to be working with Damen on this project. We will support their client with our extensive knowledge of ballast water treatment systems wherever we can,” says ERMA FIRST Business Development Manager and President of HEMEXPO, Eleni Polychronopoulou. “Furthermore, I applaud Damen on their enthusiasm in building relationships with the Greek maritime industry. Such industrial participation is a key part of the modern shipbuilding industry. May this cooperation be a sign of things to come.”
The fact that ERMA FIRST is a Greek company is another significant aspect about the contract. Throughout the world, Damen has been involved ‘national ship building’ projects that have combined Damen’s own shipbuilding expertise with the capabilities of local industries and workforce.
“We don’t just build ships in our own yards – we can also help our clients build their vessels in the yard of their choice in collaboration with its local industry,” says Damen’s Industrial Participation Manager, Marijke Winiarski. “Contracts like this with ERMA FIRST are exemplary of Damen’s approach towards the involvement of local industries in our projects, paving the way for local companies to benefit from Damen’s international opportunities, whilst simultaneously helping Damen to develop new partnerships, such as this one with ERMA FIRST.”
About ERMA FIRST
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is an experienced manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS).
ERMA FIRST is the winner of the Lloyd’s List Technical Achievement Award (2013) and the Green4Sea Technology Award (2016).
ERMA FIRST provides sales, maintenance and training services to its clients via a global network of offices in 46 countries.
www.ermafirst.com
About oneTANK
oneTANK LLC is a specialty manufacturer of Ballast Water Treatment Systems for large ship aftpeak tanks, semi-submersibles, and small vessels such as workboats, superyachts, and fishing vessels.
oneTANK is the world’s smallest and easiest to install Ballast Water Treatment System. oneTANK offers applications engineering, installation and commissioning support, and a spare parts and service program.
With the introduction of oneTANK, ERMA FIRST unlocks untapped markets and widens the product portfolio to provide a complete ballast water treatment solution to all vessel sizes and vessel types.
www.onetankballast.com
About Damen Shipyards Group
Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value.
Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of our vessels.
Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.
