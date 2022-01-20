George Margelis joins Margetis Maritime as Environmental Consulting Director

George Margelis joins Margetis Maritime as Environmental Consulting DirectorJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 20th, 2022 Mr. George Margelis, a retired Engineer Officer from the Hellenic Navy, was trained as a Naval Engineer and Environmental Engineer, with graduate degrees from MIT (a long-time friend and schoolmate at MIT with founder George Margetis and COO of Margetis Maritime Nick Kafetsis).
Mr.Margelis will be directing the newly established Maritime Environmental Consulting Division, being responsible, amongst others, in providing advice to the clients on a broad range of environmental problems and issues, as well as energy efficiency issues, assisting on ESG & Sustainability compliance services and in collecting environmental data and drafting reports.
George Margelis is particularly knowledgeable with environmental issues and handling violations in USA, cooperating with Legal Advisors and Authorities there.
Before joining the firm, for 11 years he held the position of Environmental Compliance Manger and Environmental Training Manager for a major Greek shipping Firm, managing around 60 bulk carrier ships, handling complex engineering / environmental issues, including environmental violations in USA, investigations, compliance plans and process, environmental audits and managing day to day environmental issues for the fleet (bilge water & sludge, garbage, sewage, ballast water management, exhaust gas cleaning systems, waste disposal, fuel change-overs, etc.).
With his vast experience and education in environmental Issues, Mr. George Margelis will be proven a valuable asset for Margetis Maritime and its clients, providing assistance both to Shipowners, as well as maritime institutions such as P&I Clubs.
