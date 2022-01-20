Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 02 2022 By Mohamed Rabie, Research Analyst

Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 02 2022 By Mohamed Rabie, Research AnalystJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 20th, 2022 Since the beginning of the year, we have been witnessing the BDI correcting downwards with sizable drops across all segments. Latest similar levels were noticed back in February 2021.
BDI started to deflate after reaching the highest level since 2008 during the first week of October 2021. An uptick in the index was observed during the first week of December, but the downward trend resumed thereafter and was exacerbated after the world’s largest thermal coal exporter, Indonesia imposed a coal export ban on the first day of the new year for the month of January. The index dropped to 1,644 today, representing a -71% decrease to the Q4 peak, dropping below the levels seen during the 2nd half of January 2021, mainly due to underperformance of the Capesize market.
In detail, starting from the Handysize index (BHSI) and comparing January 2022 to January 2021, we stand at higher levels with the index at 1,162 points as of today, +78% y-o-y. The Supramax index also stands +68% above last year’s levels currently at 1,840, while the Panamax index stands +37% above last year at 2,223. Lastly, the BCI is the only index currently performing lower compared to last year, settling today at 1,316 -54% below the same period last year.
This is the seasonally low quarter for the dry bulk market, during which Capesize exhibits the lowest relative performance due to its big dependence on iron ore flows, which are underperform during this time of year. An increase in vessels’ supply in the Pacific due to the Indonesian coal export ban has cannibalized earnings in the basin for all sizes, with the largest hit the most due to underperforming iron ore flows to which it largely depends. However, our lead analyst views current market conditions as a buying opportunity for the sector, which is expected to resume its upward trend during the second quarter of this year, with the geared segment likely to outperform during 1H 2022.
For the time being, with the Chinese New Year in less than two weeks from now and the Winter Olympics following, one could say that shipowners are temporizing their movements until the market shows its real potential, hence the number of deals in the dry SnP side is limited these days. YTD 2022 we have observed approx. 16 deals, and although we are halfway through the month, the trend lags by approx. 4 times the deals observed during full January 2021, when the market had shown signs of a countercyclical freight increase emerging, which finally led to a quarter that had defied seasonality.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
Discounts materialized in the dry bulk market. Capesize sector set the negative tone with BCI noting a 38.5% decrease followed by a 19.7% decline in Panamax index. Geared sizes were proved more resilient with Handysize average T/C earnings now exceeding the rest of the sizes. The BDI today (18/01/2022) closed at 1,644 points, down by 507 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (11/01/2022). It was an overall down week for the crude carriers market with losses being recorded in most key trading routes. The BDTI today (18/01/2022) closed at 694, a decrease of 4 points, and the BCTI at 581, a decrease of 32 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (11/01/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Stable -)
The tanker secondhand activity made the headlines for another week, with appetite being divided almost equally between the crude and clean sectors. The list of dry bulk sales was shorter while geared sizes monopolized owners’ interest. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “NEW TALISMAN” (296,068dwt-blt ‘09, China), which was sold to Greek owner, Aeolos Management, for a price in the region of $36.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “HTC DELTA” (56,533dwt-blt ‘14, China), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for a price in the region of $17.9m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer/ Dry: Firmer)
The newbuilding market activity remains healthy for another week. The presence of Container orders remains strong, gathering the largest share of last week’s surfacing deals. At the same time, compared to the previous week’s LNG contracting activity where a total of eleven LNG units were ordered, last week a sole order came to light. More specifically, Mitsui OSK Lines exercised an option for one 174,000 cbm vessel at DSME for a price of $208.0 million. On the more conventional units, NYK Lined inked deals with Nihon, Namura and Shanghai Waigaoqiao yards. Nihon will construct two LNG fuelled 180,000dwt vessels with the remaining yards building from one 180,000dwt LNG fuelled unit each. Lastly, appetite for tanker units remained muted for another week.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The Indian-subcontinent demolition market witnessed an increase in offered levels this past week. Indeed, the stabilization of both the currencies and steel plate prices coupled with the shortage of fresh units has finally translated into an uptick in average bids. Improvement was most pronounced in India, where a rise in local steel plate prices helped buyers to secure specialized vessels at significantly high levels. At the same time, Bangladeshi and Pakistani breakers continued to compete with each other for the most conventional tonnage, with the latter managing to absorb most of the vintage candidates lately. Lastly in Turkey, after weeks of inertia, the market showed signs of activity amidst improvement buyers’ interest for new tonnage. Yet, no market sales were reported for another week, with the overall sentiment being oscillating due to the shakiness of the Turkish economy.
