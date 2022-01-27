Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 03, 2022 By Nassos Soulakis, SnP Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 03, 2022 By Nassos Soulakis, SnP BrokerJanuary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, January 27th, 2022 While it is logical that most of the S&P reports of the first weeks of the year are linked to very limited activity as reflected in the weekly tables with the concluded deals in the DRY market – a phenomenon common in the first months of the year characterized by low seasonality – there is another indicator that would be in our opinion more representative of the trends to prevail in relation to the activity in dry S&P. This indicator is the intensity of the movements/interest one notices before the completion of a deal by potential buyers. And while the number of deals is easily quantified in numbers in the context of a table, the above-mentioned indicator is a qualitative / empirical one, possibly entailing a greater weight on the trend that will follow in numbers.
More specifically, during the last few weeks, we have observed a gradual rise in buying interest that translates both into new purchase enquiries and reactivation of older ones that had come to a halt in the last months of the year. This activity, in no way, comes close to the one we experienced in September/October 2021, but it is a satisfactory basis to hint an increase in buying and selling soon after the freight market stabilizes and starts to show direction following the Chinese New Year and more so after the Winter Olympics. This will help to reduce the gap that has been created between the prices offered by buyers and demanded by sellers, which has so far kept benchmark values resilient despite the freight market slump. The course of the deals will surely be reinforced by any new ships for sale that usually enter the market after CNY mainly from the Japanese market. Also, let’s not forget that this year, ships built in 2007 and 2012, with 2007 being the beginning and 2012 the peak of the wave of newbuildings deliveries in dry, reach 15 and 10 years respectively with what this entails for their special survey dates and the current policy of fleet renewal by shipowners, so increased circulation of assets of this age bracket is likely to be observed.
As far as tankers are concerned, the relative stability to lackluster freight levels prevailing in the freight market has extended the buying window in the sector and helps so that increased buying interest translates into more deals compared to dry, since the parts of the transactions – buyers and sellers – enter the negotiating table having a smaller gap to fill. It is worth mentioning that among those interested in tankers, there are dry bulk players who either want to enter the sector for the first time or return and diversify their assets to take advantage of cyclicality, so a possible difficulty of completing deals in dry – at least for the immediate future – can turn them more decisively towards tankers.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market continued its downward trajectory last week. The Capesize sector suffered the largest discounts (BCI down by 40.4%) weighed down by a weak Pacific market with its average T/C earnings barely covering OPEX levels. The BDI today (25/01/2022) closed at 1,343 points, down by 301 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (18/01/2022). Another disappointing week for the crude carrier market with the negative impact of the increasing bunker prices bringing further pressure on earnings. The BDTI today (25/01/2022) closed at 691, a decrease of 3 points, and the BCTI at 543, a decrease of 38 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (18/01/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Interest for both tanker and dry bulk secondhand units was robust last week. The clean sector monopolized the SnP tanker activity while handysize bulk carries attracted most of the interest in the dry realm. However, what got our attention was the huge enbloc deals of twelve LR1 and Handysize bulkers from Singapore based Hafnia and German owner Oscar Wehr respectively. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “KAVERI SPIRIT” (159,100dwt-blt ‘04, S. Korea), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of $15.8m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “BAOSTEEL ELEVATION” (206,312dwt-blt ‘07, Japan), which was sold to Greek buyers, for a price in the region of $18.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The newbuilding market continues to see healthy ordering activity, with containers orders once again holding the lion’s share among recently reported deals. Conventional sectors contracting activity was limited, with the two 50,000dwt MR units ordered by Asiatic Lloyd at Hyundai Vietnam being rumoured to have been originally inked by Empires Chemical Tankers, a deal which was not finalized. On the dry bulk front, one order came to light which however referred to lake-fitted Handysize units that were ordered by the polish owner PZM at Shanhaiguan yard. As far as the gas sector is concerned, NYK Line ordered its second 174,000cbm unit for this year. The unit will be constructed at Hyundai Samho for a price of around $207.0m with EDF having secured a long-term T/C. The first three weeks of 2022 show noticeable interest for boxships units; a total volume of around forty units was ordered summing a whopping number of more than 380,000teu.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Offered scrap levels across the Indian-subcontinent markets increased for another week. The number of vessels destined for recycling is low, leading both the Bangladeshi and Pakistani breakers to compete with each other with improved bids being circulating for any available units. In Bangladesh, demand for steel is strong, yet with prices remaining stable w-o-w. As a result, the need for imported scrap has been depicted on the improved offered levels as of late with their Pakistani competitors following closely in order to maintain their market share. In India, domestic steel plate demand remains robust, with prices continuing their upward trajectory for another week. Against this background, breakers have managed to secure a number of specialist units by offering remarkable demo levels.
