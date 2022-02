UK Club issues crew advice on Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

“There are many changes that can be made to mitigate the effects of SAD during winter. These include trying to get as much sunlight as possible during the day, consuming more vitamin D rich food in your diet, exercising for at least 30 minutes a day and avoiding and managing stressful situations.”The UK P&I Club is a leading provider of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community. Established in 1869 the UK P&I Club insures over 244 million tonnes of owned and chartered shipping through its international offices and claims network. ‘A (Stable)’ rated by Standard & Poor’s with free reserves of $505m, the UK P&I Club is renowned for its specialist skills and expertise which ensure ‘best in class’ underwriting, claims handling and loss prevention services.The UK P&I Club is managed by Thomas Miller, an independent and international insurance, professional and investment services provider.Thomas Miller is an international provider of market leading insurance services.Founded in 1885, Thomas Miller’s origins are in the provision of management services to mutual organisations, particularly in the international transport and professional indemnity sectors; where today they manage a large percentage of the foremost insurance mutuals. Increasingly Thomas Miller applies its knowledge and expertise to the development of specialist businesses.Principal activities include:Management services for transport and professional indemnity insurance mutualsManaging general agencyProfessional services including legal services, claims and captive management