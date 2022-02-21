21st International P&I Conference Underwriters follow disciplined policies to ensure the sustainability of the P&I mutual system

21st International P&I Conference Underwriters follow disciplined policies to ensure the sustainability of the P&I mutual systemFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 17th, 2022 Despite the healthy shipping market P&I Clubs and underwriters will need to maintain discipline in seeking premium increases over the next years ahead and improve operational efficiencies. That was the outcome of the 21st P&I Conference organized recently by the Piraeus Marine Club.
Ms. Irene Daifas, CEO of Stavros Daifas Maritime Co. SA and President of the BoD of the Piraeus Marine Club (PMC) opened the event and welcomed the speakers and the visual audience while Ms. Maria Prevezanou, Director of Evmar Marine Services Ltd. and Treasurer of the BoD of the PMC/organizer of the conference, thanked all participants for their efforts and support.
This year Dinos Caroussis, Director of Chios Navigation (Hellas) Ltd, was the chairman of the event.
George Gourdomichalis, Managing Director of Phoenix Shipping & Trading S.A., coordinated the 1st session.
Gourdomichalis, set the following question: “Is the sustainability of the P&I mutual system at risk? Is the ever increasing aggregate volume of pool claims taking a toll on the system?”
Joe Hughes, CEO of The American Club, agreed that the mutual system will survive despite the many challenges which both shipping and insurance are likely to experience over the years ahead.
Stephen Martin, Executive Chairman of Steamship Insurance Management Services Ltd., pointed out that the Clubs are very well capitalized to afford and manage the adversities of the current market.
Ed Davies, CEO of The North of England P&I Association Limited, confirmed his faith and confidence in the mutual system.
Tom Bowsher, Group CEO of West of England Insurance Services SA, agreed that the strength of the mutual system and unparalleled levels of cover will absorb the impacts of very large claims and natural events without the need to call its Members for more capital.
All speakers agreed that the P&I Clubs are enough equipped to confront with the major claims and even more the claims arised by governments and public authorities.
George Gourdomichalis presented also the next topic of the conference which was the following: “Why has P&I premium pricing been in significant decline over the last decade and where might it be expected to go over the next five years?”
Andrew J. Taylor, CEO of Thomas Miller P&I Ltd. (UK Club) told that increased premiums are not only attributed to the large number of claims but also to the declined underwriting results and deficits.
Kjell-Ake Augustsson, Senior Vice President, Head of Skuld Piraeus, gave a longer perspective and referred to spike in Clubs’ claims, low inflation rates, volatility in the investment market and compliance to the new regulations.
Ludvig Nyhlen, Area Manager Team Piraeus of The Swedish Club, attributed the double digit increases of premiums to the unstable underwriting performance and financial results.
Dimitrios Batalis, General Manager Greece, The Shipowners Club, explained that the rise in claims and the retention rates, underwriting deficit reached $1.3bn in the last 10 years leading the Clubs to significantly increased premiums.
The speakers also marked that the technology will play role in renewals in the years to come. The biggest challenge is to define the risk by assessing various data such as the safety records of the assured, the cargoes that are carried, port state control information, etc in order to address the risk with the right premium.
For those Clubs that have very large reserves they will have the freedom to plan their strategy to confront the volatility of the market.
However they said that we need to separate underwriting results from the investment income to maintain healthy operations and they agreed that there is not a necessity for rerating the P&I cover although we have another difficult renewal for the next year.
In the 3rd session of the conference the speakers commented on the following topics: “The operators of vessels which bring disproportional exposures both to individual Clubs and to the larger mutuality of the International Group as a whole, make a fair contribution to the cost of those exposures”.
The panel included Paul Jennings, Chairman of the International Group of P&I Clubs and CEO of North of England P&I Association Limited, Bjornar Andressen CUO of Gard AS, Steve Roberts Director of The London P&I Club, Dinos Caroussis, Director of Chios Navigation (Hellas) Ltd.
The speakers admitted that containers are doing worse than passengers in loss ratio and that the small claims spread to the individual clubs and the larger claims to IG.
In defining the risk you always have to calculate the potential of a massive claim therefore the vessel categorized in relation to the risk profile.
Moreover, the new propulsion systems produce more risks of their own and high value claims especially in fully automated / autonomous vessels. Separating the bulk carriers from containerships was a justified and right decision of IG that should be happened earlier.
Finally, the speakers of the 4th session commented on the issue of Decarbonisation and Alternative Fuels. They explained what claims will likely be raised in this connection and will P&I Clubs stand by their members on these?
Vassilis Bacolitsas, Director of Sea Pioneer Shipping Corporation, coordinated the discussion.
Philip Stephenson, Regional Claims Director The Standard Club, pointed out that Clubs look at the specification of each vessel and type of propulsion plant to define the right premium.
Konstantinos Samaritis, Associate Director Britannia Steam Ship Insurance commented on new fuels and new blends that will come very soon. He said that operators must work very closely with the engine manufacturers and follow very carefully their advice. He also refered to other potential claims which arise from deviation, sanctions, delayed delivery of cargo, etc.
In all these events the Clubs consider the intention and the mentality of the shipowner and the individual circumstances and facts in order to help the member.
In any case the operator cannot ignore the regulations to be able the Club to provide the necessary cover.
Stephenson concluded that the majority of risks that are created by the new fuels are covered by the existing rules of the Clubs.
However, new risks may appear by alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, etc. that must be considered accordingly.
The existing conventions do not cover non-oil bunkers and sooner or later these rules will be reviewed when the new fuels will be introduced in shipping.
