Angelicoussis Group successfully completes Bio blended marine fuel trial

Angelicoussis Group successfully completes Bio blended marine fuel trialFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 10th, 2022 Angelicoussis Group recently completed a Bio blended marine fuel trial successfully. The Biofuel was lifted by one of the Group’s bulk carriers. The aim of the trial constitutes part of the Group’s plan towards the adoption of a suite of sustainable practices for de-carbonizing its shipping activity. Using this sustainable bio-blend marine fuel reduces carbon emissions materially and underpins the groups technical and operating capabilities to handle such fuels effectively. This is one of the solutions towards meeting IMO’s ever increasing GHG aspirations and the Group’s overall goal to contribute positively to the challenges of climate change.
