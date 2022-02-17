Athens Stock Exchange creates a dynamic momentum for shipping bonds and listings

The bond issues of Costamare, Capital PLP and Safe Bulkers Participation PLC, three of the greatest Greek shipping companies, have created a dynamic movement for other shipping bonds and hopefully for listing of shipping shares.

The aim of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) is to accelerate the growth and access financing opportunities through the Greek capital market for the shipping industry. ATHEX by leveraging its unique positioning as a central point of reference for companies, investors and regulators, has initiated several actions to contribute to a more sustainable Greek capital market oriented towards long-term value creation.

According to Mrs. Peggy Papastavrou, Director of Listings & Issues Division of Athens Stock Exchange since 2005 the A THEX listing rules are completely compatible with all similar rules of the international exchanges as all restrictions of past legislation as regards minimum number of vessels, flag e.t.c have been abolished.

