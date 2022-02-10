Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 05 2022 By Christopher Whitty, Director, Towage & Marine Port Services

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 05 2022 By Christopher Whitty, Director, Towage & Marine Port ServicesFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 10th, 2022 Iron ore prices have jumped significantly in the week prior to the Chinese New Year with traders and producers stocking up on raw materials. China’s stronger-than-expected steel production, combined with an aggressive restocking of inventory levels and the country’s ports had driven iron ore prices well above expectations.
Iron ore stocks have also spiked as analysts upgrade their price forecasts for the commodity on the back of another unexpected recovery. The record prices of last May tumbled unexpectedly fast to under $US100 a tonne, and currently iron ore is taking the pundits again by surprise with a new run that now has it back near $US150/t. The sentiment is apparently still driven by signals about increased infrastructure spending in China and upgraded price forecasts. Nevertheless, and apart from the price of the commodity itself, it is very important that we still see the good fundamentals and dynamics there, which in any case support our overall optimism and hopes that better and more stable freight rates for Capes must be around the corner.
Looking at Australian iron ore exports to China, it is positive to see they remained robust last month despite the backdrop of rising market prices due to multiple factors including weather disruption and labor “shortage” concerns. Industry analysts said the proportion of Australian iron ore in China’s total iron ore imports may be reduced to below 60 percent in 2022 for the first time since 2015, especially as China is still diversifying its sources of supplies and deepening industry upgrading while pursuing low-carbon targets at the same time.
The price of iron ore was also reflected in the rising imports in China in recent weeks, and perhaps it is more important to keep an eye on inventory levels as well. According to data from industry sources, the total inventory of iron ore imported by steel mills across China reached about 117.57 million tons this week, an increase of 470,200 tons from the previous month. Of course it is always possible that the price increase could simply and perhaps only be related to seasonal speculation itself.
Overall since 2015, China’s iron ore imports from Australia and Brazil have accounted for nearly 80 percent of all imports, of which imports from Australia have exceeded 60 percent. Bilateral relations have soured again recently due to Australia’s attitude toward China, which has caused disruption for trade activities. Iron ore exports are still among the few remaining products that are still in high demand in China, partly due to the needs of the domestic construction sector. However, the expectation is that import proportion from Australia in 2022 is likely to drop below 60 percent, having been 61.6 percent in 2021 and 62.5 percent in 2020. We also hear a lot about the change in policy and the potential domestic supply of iron ore in China, not sure however if all this is something that will really re-shape the market dynamics in the future.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable-)
With the exception of the Capesize sector, the rest of the sizes faced pressure in the Atlantic with weak demand being translated to weaker earnings. At the same time, Lunar Holidays had a slowdown effect in the Pacific market activity. The BDI today (08/02/2022) closed at 1,503 points, up by 63 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (01/02/2022). Crude tankers have been plagued by poor sentiment for another week. The BDTI today (08/02/2022) closed at 681, a decrease of 4 points, and the BCTI at 592, an increase of 9 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (01/02/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Stable +)
Activity on the secondhand market kept its pace last week, with a healthy number of tanker and dry bulk units changing hands despite the ongoing Lunar holidays period. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “ATHENIAN SUCCESS” (298,996dwt-blt ‘10, S. Korea), which was sold to S. Korean owner, Sinokor, for a price in the region of $42.5m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “HEMINGWAY” (207,634dwt-blt ‘17, China), which was sold to US based owner, JP Morgan, for a price in the region of $50.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
January ended with the container units having the lions ‘share of the 2022 orderbook with a total of fifty boxships being ordered followed by thirteen LNG vessels, eleven bulk carriers, and only two MR2 tanker units. The same momentum is being witnessed in February as well, with containers almost monopolizing last week’s newbuilding list. Starting with the most pronounced deal, Zodiac Maritime inked a contract for the construction of six LNG fuelled 15,000teu vessels at DSME at a price of $182.7 million each. Greek appetite for such units was evident, with Capital Ship Management ordering four firm plus two optional 7,100teu boxships at DSIC while, Greek owners Tsakos and Euroseas concluded deals for the construction of four and two 2,800teu units respectively at Hyundai Mipo yard. Lastly, DSME secured another duo of 174,000cbm LNG units from Greek owner Maran Gas. The owner’s last order is an option that was retained from November 2021 initial deal. Price of the latest duo is coming with a premium of twelve million ($217.5m vs $205.5m).
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The rally in demo values continued this past week, with Indian subcontinent buyers displaying increased appetite on the back of improved steel plate prices amidst a restricted supply of vintage candidates. Bangladeshi breakers remain the top market players, being strongly supported by the local infrastructure sectors which push scrap steel prices in the country up and provide the confidence needed at the moment to end buyers to commit to astonishing levels. Prices continued to climb in Pakistan as well, boosting competition in the region. Proposed levels are often based on speculative strategies, considering the mid $600/ldt caught by two crude tanker units last week. Increased domestic scrap demand in India, has also been translated into a more aggressive approach from breakers who chase a share in the conventional tonnage market. Announcements regarding the Indian budget could pose a further increase in steel demand, as more funding will be utter in the infrastructure sectors.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com