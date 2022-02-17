Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 06 2022 By George Kallianiotis, Valuation Department

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 06 2022 By George Kallianiotis, Valuation DepartmentFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 17th, 2022 After a very hot dry bulk market, the 7th October 2021 – when BDI reached the 5,650 points mark, was the turning point on the dry bulk rates. Since then, the dry bulk rates curve began to follow a significant downturn trajectory with some points of slight ascent with the highest being at around 3,500 points mark. This downward pattern was definitely noticed not only in the S&P transaction volumes – where the counterparties were looking for stability signs but in the asset prices as well.
For reference, the BWTS fitted TESS-82 Key Discovery (82kdwt 2010 Tsuneishi//SS: 11-2025 & DD: 08-2023) was committed in mid/late October 2021 for US$ 24,75 million basis delivery in December 2021 while the two-year younger same design but Zhoushan yard built, M/V King Barley (82kdwt 2012 Tsuneishi Zhoushan//SS & DD: 01-2022) fetched in early December 2021, when the BDI hit around the 3,300 points mark, about mid US$ 22.0 million basis delivery with Surveys Passed and BWTS fitted.
During the first month of 2022, we noticed a further downturn – which began in the second half of December 2021. As expected, this trend translated in a further decrease of the S&P activity of the dry bulk vessels with the only highlight being an enbloc Chinese Handysize deal that included around 12 units aged circa 5 years old. After the Chinese New Year Eve, February 2022 displays small signs of a dry bulk market recovery with the BDI moving upwards at a constant pace. As anticipated due to the improvements in the dry bulk freight market a more positive sentiment prevails among shipping participants which pushes the asset prices again to upper levels. We are also noticing that the Far East is becoming more active whilst the increase in the purchase enquiries shows that the buying appetite is growing with the interested parties previously being on hold, screening the market for available sales candidates. Moreover, additional fresh for sale candidates are put in the market as their Owners are looking to exploit the positive momentum.
It remains to be seen if the market will continue to rise as fundamentals are pointing in that direction. China, the largest coal and iron ore importer will support strong levels in the freight realm. The return from New Year celebrations was followed by a record amount of new loans from Chinese banks during January which is driven by the Government’s decision to underpin economic growth in 2022. With demand for steel and therefore imports of raw materials improving, the Chinese economic growth will positively impact the dry bulk freight market.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
The dry bulk market regained its lost momentum with improvements materializing across all sizes during the last week. The BDI today (15/02/2022) closed at 1,968 points, up by 465 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (08/02/2022). It was an overall down week for the crude carriers market, with VLCC sector noting a new historical low level on its average T/C earnings. The BDTI today (15/02/2022) closed at 691, an increase of 10 points, and the BCTI at 684, an increase of 92 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (08/02/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable +)
Sentiment in the SnP dry bulk market remains firm with increased buying appetite being noticed amidst the freight market positive performance. On the other hand, only a handful of tanker units changed hands with the poor progress of earnings shattering owners’ confidence. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “ATHENS” (298,677dwt-blt ‘00, Japan), which was sold to Middle Eastern buyer, for a price in the region of $28.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “MAJESTY” (34,375dwt-blt ‘11, S. Korea), which was sold to Greek owner, Loadline, for a price in the region of $15.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The newbuilding market remains in a good shape, while despite last week’s decreased volume when compared to the previous weeks, interest for new projects persists for LNG and Container units. At the same time, delivery slots are more and more difficult to be secured with the giant orderbook plans having reserved a high number of berths. Having said that, it came to light that QatarEnergy will increase its orderbook by two more LNG units summing a total number of twenty vessels so far, while Ocean Network Expressed is planning to dispense five 13,000teu ships in four shipyards with the deliveries taking place, not before the end of 2024. As far as the recent newbuilding list, Mitsui OSK Lines ordered one ice-class 54,800dwt tanker at GSI for an undisclosed price. Hyundai Samho secured two 174,000cbm LNG units from Nigerian owner Bono Energy. Each vessel will cost around $223.0 million while a T/C to Nigerian National Corp is being attached to the deal. Lastly, Wanhua Chemical Group ordered two firm plus two optional LEG carriers at Jiangnan yard while CU Lines ordered two 2,700teu boxships at CSSC Huangpu.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The average scrap levels across the main Indian-subcontinent demo nations have stabilized after a continuing rally that set low-mid $600/ldt as the new benchmark. The scarcity of fresh units was opposed to the volatility that steel plate prices presented last week, leaving no room for a downward track on offered bids. Bangladesh and Pakistan continue to absorb the majority of vintage units with Indian buyers lacking the force to compete for the conventional tonnage, eying on their favorable HHC candidates. However, last week, such intense the Bangladeshi appetite was, that the respective buyers have concluded the first Capesize unit after July 2021 for HKC green recycling, thus depriving Indian buyers of the joy of such a deal. Lastly in Turkey, both imported and local steel plate prices improved w-o-w which coupled with the stabilization of Turkish Lira, gave further confidence to buyers to keep demand at a positive pace, yet with offered levels remaining unchanged for another week.
