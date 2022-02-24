Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 07 2022 By Yiannis Parganas, Research Analyst

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 07 2022 By Yiannis Parganas, Research AnalystFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 24th, 2022 The newbuilding market activity since the start of the year is following the same momentum that we have been witnessing during 2021. Container and LNG units are having the lion’s share among the contracts, dry bulk newbuilding projects are present, yet with a volume seemingly incomparable to the Container ones, while tanker newbuilding activity is limited, with crude sector completely vanished from the newbuilding realm.
According to our preliminary data, a total of around eleven bulk carrier units, sixty-five Containers, twenty-two LNG, and six tanker units were ordered during the first two months of 2022. In terms of dwt capacity, bulker carriers’ volume is estimated at around 1,75 million dwt tons, while tanker units’ capacity consists of 3×50,000dwt MR2 vessels with the rest orders referring to small specialized tanker units. Container sector contracting capacity is summing a whopping number of around 480,000teu while LNG units referred to the 174,000cbm size. The vast majority of the above projects are characterized by eco-friendly technology adoptions, a trend that comes as no surprise amidst IMO decarbonization strategies. LNG retrofits are gaining the biggest market share while methanol fuelled propulsion has also made its appearance.
As far as the newbuilding prices are concerned, levels have seen a sharp increase during the past months, while despite the recent signs of stabilization, the possibility of a downward trajectory is not likely to come in the short term. Steel price which accounts for around 30% of the total shipbuilding cost, is hovering at increased levels, fading the chance of any price newbuilding reduction. At the same time, even if demand for newbuilding projects slows down, at the time being a 2024 delivery is hard to be found. Most shipyards have already booked their berths until end-2024 and into 2025, while giant LNG and Container order books are already into effect in a variety of shipyards, moving delivery dates for new projects intra 2025.
The story silver lining in the weak dry bulk and tanker newbuilding activity is depicted to the supply side of the respective units. The past two years, contracting activity have shaped a modest fleet expansion for both segments. The dry bulk sector will see an expansion of around 2.0% for 2022, with its orderbook standing at 7% of its total fleet. Along the same lines, the fleet expansion for the tanker sector is estimated at 2% for both crude and product tankers with a 7% orderbook to fleet ratio as well at the time being. More specifically, a 8% crude tanker orderbook per fleet ratio is projected with product tanker same rate being forecasted at the 5% mark.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable+)
A mixed picture emerged in the dry bulk market with both Capesize and Panamax sectors ending up the week with discounts while the geared sizes noted another positive performance. The BDI today (22/02/2022) closed at 2,148 points, down by 180 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (15/02/2022). The crude carrier market has faced another week of increasing pressure, with earnings performance still weighed down by excessive tonnage availability. The BDTI today (22/02/2022) closed at 715, an increase of 24 points, and the BCTI at 704, an increase of 20 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (15/02/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Interest for second-hand tonnage remains vivid in the dry bulk sector while appetite for tanker units seems that gained some strength given the longer SnP list for the prior week. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “RINEIA” (159,106dwt-blt ‘04, S. Korea), which was sold to Middle Eastern buyer, for a price in the region of $18.75m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “MINERAL BELGIUM” (173,806dwt-blt ‘05, China), which was sold to Greek buyer, for a price in the region of $15.8m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The newbuilding market has been quiet during the past week, with only three contracts coming to light. Among them, no dry bulk or tanker units were order ordered with LNG and Container sectors continuing to monopolize owners’ interest. More specifically, South Korean owner H-Line ordered four 174,000cbm units at Samsung while an agreement for one 174,000cmb vessel was inked between Hyundai Glovis and Hyundai Samho yard at a price of around $217.0 million. Both orders are linked to long-term T/C agreements with H-Line ExxonMobil and Woodside respectively. On the Container front, an LOI was inked between Bermuda based owner SFL Corporation and Qingdao Beihai yard, for the construction of four conventional fuelled 7,000teu boxships at a price in the region of $81.0m-$82.0 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The demolition sector enjoyed increased activity amidst an injection of fresh vintage units in the market. After a long time, we see Capesizes make their appearance, with owners willing to dispose of their oldest units at the prevailing astonishing levels. At the same time, the firm steel plate prices continue to support the current scrapping offers across all demo nations. Bangladesh remains the top destination, amidst supportive demand for steel and increased plate prices. In Pakistan, the appetite for tonnage is also strong, however, PKR volatility discourages breakers to chase the leading role in the subcontinent region. Indian buyers have increased their offers as well, yet with an apparently substantial price differential compared to their subcontinent competitors. Lastly, in Turkey, a notable scrap price improvement was noticed during the past days, on the back of rising domestic steel plate prices and a long period of inactivity in the region.
