Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 04 2022 By Apostolos Rompopoulos, Tanker Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 04 2022 By Apostolos Rompopoulos, Tanker BrokerFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 Oil prices have rallied to the highest level since October 2014 breaking above $90/bbl recently. November 2014 was the point when OPEC unleashed production to take advantage of elevated prices, indirectly initiating a price war with U.S. shale producers and in sequence, putting oil prices into a long bear market. The pandemic brought another shock to the energy complex sending Brent prices to the lowest level since late ‘90s with WTI turning negative. The shock shifted the forward curve into a contango structure benefitting traders and increasing demand for floating storage sharply with tankers enjoying an unprecedented freight rally in Q2 2020. Last year, however, the tide turned, with crude prices rising by more than 50%. The rally carries into 2022 leading to rising oil equities as well.
Now oil demand is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, according to several analysts, while others expect pre pandemic levels to be exceeded this year. However, prices could have more room to rise to tempt major oil producers to ramp up production. The rise in oil prices due to supply tightness has deepened the backwardated structure of the forward curve keeping crude tankers demand in check, as oil inventories draw down to serve demand, while floating storage is also likely to unwind further in this pricing context.
OPEC+ has failed to deliver the targeted quotas so far to fully restore output to pre pandemic levels, as West Africa nations struggle to ramp up production after years of underinvestment. In the meantime, oil exports from the world’s 2nd largest oil exporter, Russia, could be impacted negatively if talks with the US fail to de-escalate tensions near the Ukrainian borders, where Russian troops have amassed and sanctions are imposed by the West. Saudi Arabia, one of the only exporters with the ability to quickly expand output, could make up for missing quotas by its market allies. US oil producers would also benefit by increasing production and exports to Europe.
Even though the call on OPEC excl. Russia to boost supplies would increase, with Russia being an ally in OPEC+ this strategy would be difficult to implement without jeopardizing the alliance. Oil prices rallying sustainably above $90/bbl would eventually trigger demand destruction and cause the back end of the oil curve to rally and spot prices to drop. The OPEC+ meeting tomorrow might surprise the market, as the group could decide to release a higher production quota than the 400k barrels per day, according to Goldman Sachs view, highlighting that the combination of low inventories and spare capacity has been resolved by significant price rallies that in turn trigger a high supply response. The latter is what the tankers market needs to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The Capesize sector managed to claw back a small portion of its heavy discounts. The rest of the sizes faced additional pressure with Handysize still presenting as the most resilient size. The BDI today (01/02/2022) closed at 1,440 points, down by 97 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (25/01/2022). Sentiment in the crude carrier markets was negative for another week, with average T/C earnings remaining below OPEX levels across all sectors. The BDTI today (01/02/2022) closed at 685, a decrease of 6 points, and the BCTI at 583, an increase of 40 point compared to previous Tuesday’s (25/01/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Stable + / Dry: Stable +)
The dry bulk and the tanker sectors continue to see a healthy volume of SnP deals while equally impressive was the activity noted in the container sector. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “GUNDALA” (107,127dwt-blt ‘03, Japan), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for a price in the region of $11.7m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “SOUTH TRADER” (181,343dwt-blt ‘14, Japan), which was sold to Greek owner, Safe Bulkers, for a price in the region of $33.8m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The most recent reported contracting activity indicates a decrease compared to the volumes of deals the newbuilding market has witnessed during the past weeks. Indeed, only a handful of orders came to light with the preference still focused on the container sector, while an order for a pair of Ultramax units has also been completed. More specifically, Hong Kong based KC Maritime, inked a deal for the construction of two 63,600dwt at COSCO Zhoushan for $31.0 million each. On the container front, Singaporean owner Pacific International Lines (PIL) ordered two firm plus two optional LNG fuelled 13,000teu boxships at Jiangnan Shipyard for $160,0 million each while Chinese manufacturer Loctek Ergonomic made its debut in ship owning by ordering one 1,800teu feeder at Huanghai Shipbuilding at a price of $32.6 million. Lastly, a small product tanker 17,999dwt was ordered by Sweden owner Furetank at Jinling shipyard. Price remains undisclosed while the unit will be able to run using LNG and liquid biogas fuels.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The demolition market enjoyed another improvement on levels offered by the Indian-subcontinent breakers. The scarcity of tonnage continues to be the main driver behind the astonishing levels that we are witnessing so far. At the same time, steel prices have risen in both Bangladesh and India further underpinning breakers margins. As a result, Bangladeshi buyers have retained their leading role in the price board, followed by their neighbors in Pakistan, who comprehend the need for bids’ improvements in order to remain competitive in a surging market. Lastly, the construction sector in India continues to support the steel market and therefore, interest from local breakers remains strong with average offered levels following a positive trajectory during the past weeks. Yet, respective levels are hovering below the ones from their Indian-subcontinent counterparts, thereby making it hard for Indian breakers to compete for the conventional vintage tonnage with their interest being focused on more specialist units.
