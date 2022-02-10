Minerva Gas joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Mission Ambassador

Minerva Gas joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Mission AmbassadorFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 10th, 2022 Minerva Gas and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping signed a Mission Ambassador Agreement as a formal recognition of their joint commitment in facilitating and accelerating the development and implementation of new technology solutions towards the decarbonization of the global maritime industry. Minerva Gas will become part of the Center’s network and information flow and will have access to the Center’s learnings, knowledge and research & development activities.
Sokratis Dimakopoulos, COO of Minerva Gas says: “Decarbonization is a significant challenge for shipping and requires cooperation and cross-sector collaboration. We look forward to working closely with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, sharing our shipping experience and knowledge towards exploring together new technologies and solutions that can accelerate our transition to a low carbon future.
