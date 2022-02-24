Moore Greece & SQLearn combine their areas of expertise and introduce the Maritime Financial Reporting Masterclass

Moore Greece & SQLearn combine their areas of expertise and introduce the Maritime Financial Reporting MasterclassFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 24th, 2022 Moore Greece and SQLearn have come together to develop a platform that aims to be the point of reference for finance professionals in the maritime sector.
Certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the platform hosts e-learning training courses on significant business events that take place daily and are known to have complex accounting and financial reporting implications. By combining Moore Greece vast expertise as accountants and auditors in the maritime sector, with SQLearn’s creative and effective e-learning solutions, each course is designed to provide a complete theory-to-practice application in less than an hour.
The e-courses are presented by Moore Greece client facing partners, specializing in IFRS and US GAAP and enriched with multimedia elements, are offering a remarkable learning experience. Moreover, the Certificate of Attendance that is issued after the e-course completion, is considered to provide a competitive advantage for the participants’ resumes. Additionally to all the above, the e-courses offer an invaluable selection of tools and templates for attendees to download, customize and use, simplifying their everyday working routine.
About Moore Greece
Moore Greece, an independent member of Moore Global, is an accounting and consulting firm specialising in shipping and other industries. Our wide range of services covers audit and assurance, tax, governance – risk and compliance, IT consulting, transactions and accounting outsourcing for corporations, family owned businesses and private individuals.
With over 120 professionals, deep knowledge and award winning proprietary tools, we can help clients improve efficiency and maximise profitability. By being the first international accounting firm in Greece with over 55 years of presence in the local market, we remain one of the most important and trustworthy firms in our industry.
About SQLearn
SQLearn, a Greek company located in Piraeus, is a specialized provider of e-learning services since 2006. The company has been dedicated to improving safety for maritime by using e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. SQLearn has served more than 800 vessels and 30.000 seafarers. The e-learning courses are designed according to the latest e-learning standards, are interactive and use multimedia elements like narration and 3D videos. SQLearn is a proud member of INTERTANKO, INTERCARGO, HEMEXPO, WIMA, the International Propeller Club, The Nautical Institute, and the Cyprus Shipping Chamber.
