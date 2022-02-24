PPA S.A.: High investment award for the year 2021

PPA S.A.: High investment award for the year 2021February 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 24th, 2022 Another important distinction for Piraeus Port Authority in this year’s MONEY Business Awards, achieving second-highest investment ranking in 2021.
The “HRIMA Business Awards” is organized in collaboration with Ethos EVENTS and the economic and business portal banks.com.gr. The event’s main objective is to highlight all businesses which support the Greek economy and have contributed decisively to the growth of the financial sector. Among the evaluation criteria are each company’s overall growth, its investments, innovative activities, global orientation, positive economic results and corporate philosophy regarding the stock market and investors.
PPA investments in 2021 have exceeded 35 mil. euro through which important infrastructure projects were implemented towards the Port upgrade and modernization.
PPA Chairman Yu Zenggang expressed his satisfaction with the outcome noting that: “This is an additional PPA distinction filling us with pride and the necessary optimism, alongside giving us the strength to continue our successful Port upgrade and modernization path.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com