Safe Bulkers, Inc. issues a €100m Bond on the Athens Stock Exchange

Safe Bulkers, Inc. issues a €100m Bond on the Athens Stock ExchangeFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 Following the latest bond issues of Costamare and Capital PLP shipping group Safe Bulkers Inc. a NYSE listed company through its wholly owned subsidiary Safe Bulkers Participations Plc plans to launch a public offer in Greece of up to €100 million of unsecured bonds which will be admitted to trading in the category of fixed income securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange (Greece).
The Company will use the net proceeds of the offering received from the Issuer (up to €97.5 million) for the repayment of debt and/or redemption of preferred shares and/or working capital needs and/or acquisition of vessels and/or general corporate purposes.
The offering of bonds starts on Monday, February 7 and ends on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Polys V. Hajioannou Managing Director & President of the Board of Directors of Safe Bulkers Inc and Dr Loucas N. Barbaris, President of Safe Bulkers Inc. presented on Wednesday February 2nd 2022 the market fundamentals and company’s plans to the Greek Press in an internet press conference.
Safe Bulkers Inc. specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of January 2022 the company’s fleet of 39 dry bulk vessels consisted of 12 Panamax, 7 Kamsarmax, 15 Post-Panamax and 5 Capesize class vessels with an average age of 10.3 years and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.7 million dwt. 80% of the fleet has been built in Japanese shipyards.
At the same time, the orderbook of the company consists of 9 dry bulk vessels, 6 of which are Kamsarmax and 3 Post-Panamax class vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 0.8 million dwt and deliveries from Q2 2022 until Q1 2024.
All newbuilds on the company’s orderbook have been placed in Japanese shipyards and are designed to meet the Phase 3 requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to the reduction of green house gas emissions – GHG -EEDI Phase 3 as adopted by the International Maritime Organization – IMO and with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III (IMO, MARPOL Annex VI, reg. 13).
