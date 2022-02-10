Shipping industry veteran to lead ZeroNorth’s revenue expansion ZeroNorth appoints Jesper Bo Hansen as new Chief Revenue Officer

Shipping industry veteran to lead ZeroNorth’s revenue expansion ZeroNorth appoints Jesper Bo Hansen as new Chief Revenue OfficerFebruary 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 10th, 2022 Technology company ZeroNorth, founded to accelerate the green transition of global trade, has today announced the appointment of Jesper Bo Hansen as its new Chief Revenue Officer.
Jesper joins ZeroNorth with 30 years of maritime experience gained across markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas at Torm, Heidmar, and serving on the board of Team Tankers International. In his previous role as Managing Director at Maersk Broker Advisory Services, Jesper founded the timely consulting services on climate affairs for shipping companies, investors, and lenders, and advised the maritime sector on capital investments, decarbonisation, and corporate finance.
Jesper has previously led maritime decarbonisation initiatives, meeting ambitious goals through the development of powerful teams and partnerships. He spearheaded a ground-breaking project addressing the evolving decarbonization journey for the maritime industry together with McKinsey and shared his voice at COP26 contributing to the push for zero-emission shipping by 2050. This means that he is perfectly equipped to support the important role that ZeroNorth plays in the journey of shipping companies that are looking to reduce emissions, prepare their fleets for upcoming regulations and support a sustainable business.
Jesper’s extensive relationships and his vast experience in leadership roles in the maritime and investment industries will help bolster ZeroNorth’s next growth phase. In his new role, Jesper will expand and lead ZeroNorth’s global revenue team reaching every corner of the globe.
The ZeroNorth platform delivers data driven actions, connecting the dots across voyage, vessel, and bunker optimisation to help maritime organisations kick start their decarbonisation journey, improve earnings, and enable immediate emissions reductions.
Speaking on the appointment, Søren Christian Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth, said: “I am incredibly excited that Jesper is joining the ZeroNorth team, further deepening our market-leading capabilities and expertise. His maritime and equity experience will play pivotal role in our growth strategy across new geographies and markets, and I know that he is passionate and ready to support our mission to leave the planet better than we found it.
“The news comes hot on the heels of our acquisition ClearLynx earlier this year, which is seeing us reach into new markets and serve new customers. We have ambitious plans for global expansion across 2022. Jesper’s knowledge of the market and his practical experience in building sales organisations and contributing to the decarbonisation journey sets us up strongly for ZeroNorth’s next growth phase.”
Speaking on his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Jesper Bo Hansen said: “I am thrilled to join ZeroNorth at such an important moment for the company’s growth journey and at a pivotal moment in our industry. Decarbonisation is a journey that is transforming shipping, but we are only at the starting line. It is exceptionally motivating to join an organisation that is enabling immediate action for owners and operators via the ZeroNorth platform.
“The next generation is keeping our sector accountable like never before, and it gives me hope for the future that most young people enter the industry with the aim of transforming it. ZeroNorth is part of that transformation, and I am looking forward to getting to work and become part of it as well. Now, the real work begins.”
