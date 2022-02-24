Tsavliris Group in the firefighting operation of “Euroferry Olympia”|February 2022, Shippings News Thursday, February 24th, 2022 Focusing on high levels of efficient emergency and rescue services at sea Tsavliris’ fire-fighting tug “Proteas” participated in the Fire Fighting operation of the “Euroferry Olympia” off Corfu, under the directions of the Fire Brigade Commander. The pictures depict the fire-fighting operation.
