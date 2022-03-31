Allied Shipbroking – Weekly Market Update for Week 12 | 21th March – 27th March 2022 George Lazaridis Head of Research & Valuations

Allied Shipbroking – Weekly Market Update for Week 12 | 21th March – 27th March 2022 George Lazaridis Head of Research & ValuationsMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 31st, 2022 The global energy crisis that has unfolded as part of the ripple effects from the situation in Ukraine continues to create turmoil the world over. With the squeeze being placed on crude oil and natural gas supplies, the large-scale increases in prices have spilled over to other sectors of the economy such as agriculture and overall industrial production, leading to increased inflationary pressures that could lead to the all-time high inflation levels reached in February for the US and EU being successively surpassed over the coming months. With talk now mounting over the possibility of oil prices soaring to between US$ 200 and US$ 250 a barrel within this year, all eyes are set on OPEC’s next meeting this Thursday and the decision, if any, to be made to combat the supply crunch that has been faced. Yet despite the pressure being placed on OPEC to further increase output, it is a whole other question as to how viable a significant output increase is in the short-term. Global spare capacity (the amount of additional production that can be utilised within a matter of weeks) has dropped significantly of late. This includes oil being sourced from US’s shale oilfields, as a shortage in labour, drilling equipment and necessary materials mean that a large investment splurge is needed to start the process and even under the most hopeful scenario any significant increase in production is up to a year away. All this has been clearly portrayed in the price of crude oil with the price of Brent holding almost constantly above the US$ 100 mark since the end of February (a small exception to this was noted on the 15th and 16th of March were prices momentarily dipped to just under this level). In the case of tanker freight rates, the message has been a bit more difficult to interpret. Freight rates witnessed an initial jump, though even this increase seemed to have been overinflated in comparison to what was really going on in the market. The sharp increases were limited to a very select few routes and regions, while their relevance to the total market was further limited given that the volume of fixtures concluded at these very high rates seems to have been relatively low. Since that point, we have seen a steady decline in freight rates, looking to be veering back on a course to reach the levels we were noting back in 2021 during the same period. What makes all this more worrying for tanker owners, is that any further excesses to be noted in terms of crude oil prices could well mean that trade could feel a further squeeze, as oil consumption takes a step back once more from the progress that had been made of late. The bets that are being placed right now is that oil production will see further increases over the coming months, however given all the concerns being voiced in terms of what is feasible in this regard in the short-term, these increases could be minor up until the 2nd half of the year. By this point, the negative effects brought about by the rate of inflation on the global economy could have already fully settled in, leading to a much softer recovery in oil consumption and trade even if crude oil prices manage to fall below the US$ 100 mark. Beyond this, the overall net effect still has hope of remaining positive if the situation with Ukraine continues to drag on in one form or another, creating a continuation of overstretched supply chains to meet the same level of consumption being seen today. These increases in tonne-miles is still the golden ticket that the tanker market is hopeful on, yet to what extent the overall net effect could be a positive one remains to be seen.
