Allied Shipbroking Weekly Report for Week 8 | 21th February – 27th February 2022 By George Lazaridis, Head of Research & Valuations

Allied Shipbroking Weekly Report for Week 8 | 21th February – 27th February 2022 By George Lazaridis, Head of Research & ValuationsMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 Global energy markets were thrown into turmoil last week with the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces. The price of both WTI and Brent contracts are now hovering around the US$ 100 mark per barrel (with the latter having breached this mark for spot prices and having briefly crossed it for future contracts as well), levels not seen since mid-2014. The economic fallout is set to be significant as things stand now, though everyone is still keeping a watchful eye on what economic sanctions the West is planning to push back on Russia’s aggression. Up until now the sanctions that have been set up have created a significant amount of concern, especially over energy security in the months ahead. Russia is a major player in terms of crude oil production and any significant “squeeze” in terms of sanctions is likely to significantly upset the global trade balance. As of this past week, the tanker market has seen quick gains from this turmoil with Aframaxes and Suezmaxes leading the “charge”, as their respective rates shot through the roof.
The windfall for this sector is set to be considerable in the short-run, with the major push for energy security helping boosting trade volumes despite the hefty price tags on offer right now for crude oil. At the same time the disruptions in trade from the imposed sanctions are likely to cause a fair increase in tonne-mile demand as most of the main trading partners with Russia will have to “stretch” further to find alternative sources. With Russian production currently reaching levels of around 11-12 mbpd and equivalent to more than 17% of non-OPEC total production and 11% of global total oil production, this is a considerable gap to fill. A lot will depend on how OPEC decides to deal with the current situation, though this does seem like an unsurmountable task to tackle given that they would need to increase their production levels by more than 34% in order to be able to completely cover all of Russia’s production (in the case that all its trading partners completely cut off trading connections). Despite all this, it should be noted that this is still but a windfall and as such likely to be short lived. Markets will eventually adapt no matter what the developments will be and we must not forget that global oil consumption is still lagging it pre-pandemic levels and given the current trends in terms of pricing and potential aftershocks that this event will have on the global economy, the long term prospects for the tanker market could possibly be looking less bright than most are hoping for.
