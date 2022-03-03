Greek Maritime Golf Event: The maritime industry plays golf for the 8th year On September 8-11, 2022, at Costa Navarino

Greek Maritime Golf Event: The maritime industry plays golf for the 8th year On September 8-11, 2022, at Costa NavarinoMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 Greek Maritime Golf Event, the top golf tournament for the maritime community returns for the 8th year renewing its annual appointment with the Greek and world maritime industry, on September 8-11, 2022, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.
Golf action in 2 new signature courses
The best golf event in Greece and Cyprus, as distinguished at the Sports Marketing Awards 2020, is expected to bring together more than 80 leading executives from the maritime industry forming 20 teams of four. Golfers will have the opportunity to play in the two new 18-hole signature golf courses, designed by two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend José Marίa Olazábal at Navarino Hills. The action will take place in an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos.
The games
Participants will compete on a team level on Friday, September 9, in the two (2) ball better ball (3/4 hcp) at The Hills Course. Respectively, on Saturday, September 10, they will take part in a shotgun scramble that will take place at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course.
You may watch the tournament’s teaser video here: https://youtu.be/p6hXtiy9iMc
Distinctions for the top teams
Participating teams will claim the significant prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings; while special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” categories.
IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.
Mainline Shipping Company and Jotun Hellas are Golden Sponsors.
DNV is the Silver Sponsor.
Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.
Greek Maritime Golf Event, is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production. The tournament is addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.
The tournament will bring together representatives of the Greek and world shipping industry, who will have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport, golf, in a completely safe destination, with the necessary approvals of the Health Scientific Committee of the General Secretariat of Sports, taking into account the strict specifications set by the Hellenic Golf Federation and the health & safety conditions that will be valid at that time.
More information about the schedule of this year’s event and the unique moments that golfers will experience during the tournament, will be announced in the coming weeks.
Hashtags: #greekmaritimegolfevent #costavarino #navarinohills
Fotos
1_Greek Maritime Golf Event_by Mike Tsolis
2_Navarino Hills – International Olympic Academy Golf Courses_by Costa Navarino
3_Greek Maritime Golf Event_by Charis Akriviadis
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com