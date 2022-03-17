Greek Shipping Hall of Fame announces Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022

Greek Shipping Hall of Fame announces Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022March 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 17th, 2022 The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame has announced that this year’s annual Induction Ceremony will take place as an outdoor dinner event on the evening of Tuesday 5 July 2022 at Megaron, The Athens Concert Hall.
Caroline Lowry, Director of Phoebe Media & Events Ltd, the exclusive event organiser comments: “We are very pleased to return to the Megaron’s outdoor event space, the Atrium of the Muses, for the 2022 Induction Ceremony & Dinner. As well as providing a unique setting to honour the Hall of Fame’s Inductees it ensures a safe and relaxed occasion for our sponsors and their guests.”
The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022 will celebrate the industry’s leadership, history, and culture during a unique evening which is recognised as Greek shipping’s most prestigious annual dinner event.
Celebrating the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame’s 15th anniversary, the Induction Ceremony 2022 will feature an exciting programme of content celebrating the 34 shipping ‘greats’ already inducted as well as unveiling the latest Inductees – the 2021 Inductees.
Greek children’s charity Hellenic Hope will again receive a donation from the event proceeds to support its work with Greek NGOs across a range of children’s projects.
The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame is delighted to acknowledge the prestigious event sponsors supporting the event:
ABS, IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. have agreed to be Co-Lead Sponsors of the Induction Ceremony & Dinner 2022.
Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO comments: “The Hall of Fame is a great opportunity to reflect on the huge contribution made by Greek shipping to global trade and ABS is proud to be able to honor the visionaries and personalities who made that possible. Today, as everything in our industry appears to be in a state of dynamic change, one thing remains constant: the global success story that is Greek shipping and its enduring relationship with ABS.”
Theo Xenakoudis, Director – Worldwide Business Operations & Managing Director Greece, International Registries Inc. comments: “International Registries, Inc. (IRI) and the Marshall Islands Registry celebrate another year of outstanding leadership and innovation from the Greek shipping community. We applaud this year’s Greek Shipping Hall of Fame honourees for inspiring us all to continually look for opportunities to improve, enhance, and support a sustainable future for global trade.”
Wang Qi, Chairman of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, comments: “SWS is extremely proud to continue its support for the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame as a Lead Sponsor. Through our sponsorship of the Induction Ceremony & Dinner we gain a better understanding of Greek shipping’s history and culture and the individuals and companies who have made a significant contribution to the development of this great shipping community. My colleagues and I pay our greatest respects to the important personalities of the Greek shipping industry and SWS salutes all the inductees.”
The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame thanks Navios Group for its kind support as Dinner Sponsor.
Premium Sponsors so far confirmed are Bureau Veritas, Citi Private Bank, Isle of Man Ship Registry and Moore Greece.
Bank Julius Baer will again enhance the Greek Shipping Hall of Fame’s support for Hellenic Hope.
Standard sponsors so far include ClassNK, The Ecali Club, Franman, KPMG, Marichem Marigases Worldwide and UBS.
The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame thanks all sponsors for their kind support.
Sponsorship enquiries: caroline@phoebe-events.com
Table booking & press enquiries: administration@phoebe-events.com
The Greek Shipping Hall of Fame resides at www.greekshippinghalloffame.org
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com