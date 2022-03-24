Hybrid connectivity expands in shipping

Hybrid connectivity expands in shippingMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 24th, 2022 A combination of satellite and 4G connection when the ship sails near shore, tends to be the primary way of communication on board the ship.
The above finding was presented by Cobham’s Group Managing Director Mr. Steve Reeve, in a pre-launch seminar of the new antenna SAILOR XTR 1000 ka. It was also noted that the modern ship can generate 20GB of onboard data per day achieving higher bandwidth and lower latency.
SAILOR XTR is a business future proof platform for all the rapid changes in the satellite communications industry to come.
The newest addition to the SAILOR XTR platform – the SAILOR XTR 1000 ka for Inmarsat services introducing its main features and many benefits driving efficiency gains across business, said Mr Reeve.
SAILOR XTR 1000 ka unlocks the power to optimize delivery and performance of broadband for business applications, vessels operations and crew welfare, in any maritime environment.
SAILOR XTR 1000 ka is the most advanced 3-axis stabilized antenna system for the Inmarsat Global Express®. Satellite network.
It also integrates the best SAILOR VSAT Technology and SAILOR™, the new cutting edge technology platform at the heart of all next generation SAILOR antenna systems. SAILOR XTR 1000 ka represents the state of the art for leveraging the full capabilities of Inmarsat Global Xpress® today and tomorrow.
The SAILOR XTR 1000 ka’s advanced RF package with new Ka-band transceiver (XCVR) and feed horn supports dual-polarisation and wide-band Ka, making it ready to take advantage of Inmarsat’s future GX satellite constellations. It also features sophisticated Tracking Receiver technology to ensure test satellite acquisitions at start-up and after blockages caused by e.g. atmospheric conditions or vessel superstructure.
