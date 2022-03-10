Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 09 2022 By George Laios, Deputy CEO

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 09 2022 By George Laios, Deputy CEOMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 10th, 2022 Whilst everyone focuses on the newly imposed banking sanctions and SWIFT bans, at the same time a new financial environment is growing in the background aiming to disrupt financial intermediaries, including but not limited to central banks.
Decentralised Finance (De-Fi) is the fast evolving blockchain financing that could disrupt the finance world as we know it. A large debate is in progress on whether this new challenge could pose a threat to banks, capital markets, central authorities and create new decentralised, hence much less regulated outlets for asset financing.
The fact that DeFi is based on blockchain and connected to cryptocurrency speaks for itself that middlemen and the consequent scrutiny, costs and red tape will most probably be removed from the picture.
Decentralised exchange systems, yield farming, lending platforms based on cryptos, stablecoins, smart contracts and flash loans are just a handful of terms that we need to make ourselves familiar with if we wish to follow this trend and should we believe that decentralization is the future of the western (and not only) economies.
DeFi is already a multi billion market (in terms of USD locked in contracts), however, there is still a long way for replacement of fiat currency by crypto currency. Credit risk issues, safety issues, market volatility risks and lack of an appropriate legal/justice system are just a few of the points that make investors still skeptical about this new form of economy. There have been quite a few DeFi applications that have crashed and burnt; DeFi bugs are still part of the picture; and our legal systems are not yet up to date for someone to turn to if he or she believes that was wrongfully treated.
Regarding shipping, the benefits of blockchain technology could be huge when it comes to logistics, cargo tracking and paperwork reduction – especially for container operators. Regarding ship-financing in particular, there are already initiatives dealing with ship-financing. More than a handful of platforms are currently being (or have already been) established in order to provide ship-financing based on digital units. Regardless of their differences in issues like prime offering, investment size, hold period and real time asset data, these are all noteworthy initiatives that may well develop in an additional form of financing for shipping companies and operators putting shipping in the forefront of technology developments (for a change). The key and decisive factor is whether blockchain can -as a start- win its fair share on all the remaining daily financial transactions (payments etc), so that individuals get familiar with the new landscape. The room for growth is definitely there, the speed for growth may be significant as well. Once DeFi proves itself, then its growth will be exponential.
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
With the exception of the Capesize sector, the rest of the sizes ended up the week with gains, mostly supported by a healthy injection of fresh cargoes in the Pacific coupled with a shorter tonnage list in the respective region. The BDI today (08/03/2022) closed at 2,352 points, up by 283 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (01/03/2022). The shape of the crude carrier market performance is hefty dependent on the Russian-Ukraine war aftereffect. At the time being, we notice strong premiums for Baltic and Blacksea loadings, with an evident positive result on the average T/C equivalents. The BDTI today (08/03/2022) closed at 1,424, a decrease of 25 points, and the BCTI at 1,049, an increase of 259 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (01/03/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The Secondhand market activity continues to see very strong appetite for dry bulk vessels. On the tanker SnP front, VLCC sales stole the spotlight last week, yet with only seven tankers changing hands last week. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “MY WAY” (314,020dwt-blt ‘07, China), which was sold to UAE buyer, for a price in the region of $37.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “DARYA KIRTHI” (80,545dwt-blt ‘12, S. Korea), which was sold to Greek buyer, for a price in the region of $24.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The newbuilding market continues to be fuelled by the owners’ insatiable hunger for Container units. Indeed, the recent contracting list consists of a total of 26 new boxships summing the sizeable number of 162,200teu. Among them, Singapore-based owner PIL has ordered four LNG fuelled and ammonia-ready 14,000teu units at Jiangnan Shipyard while South Korean owner Sinokor, concluded a deal for the construction of six 8,000teu, four 2,800teu and two 1,000 boxships at KSOE group. The rest orders refer to two 7,000teu vessels that were ordered by Thai owner RCL, six 6,000 boxships options that were declared by CMB and two 2,500teu units that were inked by StarOcean Marine. Additionally, LNG sector was also present last week, with Greek owner Dynagas concluding a deal for the construction of three 200,000cbm units at KSOE for a price at the region of $235.0 million each, while ADNOC ordered two firm plus two optional 175,000cmb vessels at Jiangnan Shipyard for a price of around $200.0 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Scrap prices in the demolition market witnessed another w-o-w improvement. Owners have moved to the sidelines amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine and its subsequent effect on the freight rates. At the same time, imposed sanctions have resulted in a rise in steel prices across the globe with both Bangladeshi and Indian having a major role in replacing Russian market share. As a result, we saw breakers across both countries increasing their bids considerably, with the Indian market showing a rise of $30/ldt for tanker units last week. In Pakistan, weak domestic steel demand resulted in slower breakers’ reflexes who, despite their improved offers, did not manage to secure a portion of the low number of vintage candidates. Turkey’s market has also witnessed strong improvements on offered scrap prices from breakers, with the average level for tanker units standing at the $400/ldt mark. Imported scrap prices recorded a notable increase with the domestic ones following suit albeit to a smaller extent. Average prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 400-660/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $390-650/ldt.
