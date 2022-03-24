Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 11 2022 By Theodore Ntalakos, SnP Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 11 2022 By Theodore Ntalakos, SnP BrokerMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 24th, 2022 Five months after the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) set a target to reduce emissionsby accelerating the phase out of coal and other fossil fuel, Russia’s attack in Ukraine has caused an unprecedented supply disruption and a price hike of the energy, food and metal commodities; this is on top of the energy-shortage we expected six months ago.
Europe is very dependent on Russia for its energy needs, it’s Russia’s biggest energy buyer. Europe accounts for about 50% of Russia’s crude oil exports and about 75% of Russia’s Natural Gas. Therefore, combined with all the sanctions imposed on Russia, Europe will experience shortages, supply chain disruptions, higher prices, slower growth, hits to employment, leading to an economic slow down; if it persists, it will lead Europe into recession and will have a spillover effect in the USA, China and pretty much all over the world.
For China, the sanctions on Russia, will, if not already, have a significant impact. China apart from its multibillion gas purchases every year, is also Russia’s largest coal buyer and Russia accounts for 15% of China’s coal imports. Although coal inventories are high and an upcoming seasonal dip – in its use for heating – mean China can afford to reduce imports for now, any prolonged supply stop from Russia is a big concern as Beijing maintains a ban on coal imports from Australia and the major supplier Indonesia, who accounts for 70% of China’s coal imports, this year imposed new export limits. Currently, almost all contracts are US Dollar denominated i.e. there is no way to make payment, however in a prolonged situation there will be discussions with Russian exporters about paying with Renminbi.
On a similar move, several press reports say that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing over the last week, to price some of its oil in Renminbi. This discussion has been going on for the last five years, but has recently become more relevant. Such a move would put a major hole in the US Dollar dominance of the oil market and a shift of the global financial status quo. With such a move the Saudis, apart from showing their discontent with US policy over the last decades, they want to be ahead when China tells them that when they trade with Russia, they do so in Chinese Yuan, so they will import more oil from Russia than Saudi Arabia.
Furthermore, just like in all cases of political instability or conflict, there is also a major concern on the other critical and fundamental market, the food market. Russia and Ukraine combined account for more than half of the global sunflower oil trade and about a third of the world’s wheat supply. Many of the developing countries that have huge dependence on Ukraine and Russia will be affected the most since they will experience soaring prices. China did not depend on Russia so much and has just last month announced that they have relaxed restrictions on imports of wheat, so going forward the agreement between Russia and China provides the former with a buyer at a time when exports to other countries are complicated by sanctions and other disruptions.
At the moment, coal imports from Far East Russia need to be replaced, this means rising freight costs with shipping charges already substantially higher from Indonesia and South Africa. Wheat imports from African and Middle Eastern countries will also need to be replaced. Countries like Canada, Australia, Germany, and France will come to replace some of it. As we speak a lot of container vessels are waiting or rerouting, as ports in the Black Sea are closed, and the world’s biggest shipping companies like Maersk, MSC, ONE, Hapag Lloyd among others are suspending shipments to and from both Russia and Ukraine giving the global supply chain, still bottle-necked from the pandemic, another hurdle, more like a blow, and sending shipping rates sky. high.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The dry bulk market lost some of its positive momentum last week, with the largest sizes paving the way. However, earnings across all sectors remain significantly healthy for another week. The BDI today (22/03/2022) closed at 2,546 points, down by 143 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (15/03/2022). The crude carrier market still faces strong pressure amidst the hefty supply/demand imbalance, while oil demand disruption could further burden tanker earnings. The BDTI today (22/03/2022) closed at 1,092, a decrease of 187 points, and the BCTI at 984, a decrease of 48 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (15/03/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable +)
Activity in the SnP market quietened down last week. Dry bulk sales recorded a small slow down, while in the cases of tanker units, only one sale emerged during the past days compared with the thirteen deals of the previous week. In the tanker sector, we had sale (old deal) of the “NORDIC GRACE” (149,921dwt-blt ‘02, S. Korea), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of $15.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “OCEAN GARLIC” (82,305dwt-blt ‘12, China), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of mid $21.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
Last week, the newbuilding contracting activity saw a huge volume of Container units across all type of sizes. The exceptionally positive conditions in the boxship sector, continue to strengthen owners’ interest after their historical profits during 2021. Demand outdo supply, while the recent restrictions in China due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant will add further pressure on global supply chains, with an obvious positive result for the Container freight earnings. At the same time, owners have adopted a more conservative approach for new dry bulk units despite the prevailing healthy freight market levels. Indeed, the last week’s order of four 40,000dwt from Reederei H. Vogemann was the first one that appeared during March, following a very quiet February dry bulk contracting activity when only five Kamsarmax units were added to the overall order book. Lastly, owners continue to abstain completely from the tanker newbuilding realm amidst the strong supply/demand imbalance that prevails in the market.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The ongoing volatility on the commodities prices amidst the Russia-Ukraine war has made the demolition market outlook unclear in regard to the breaker’s levels offered in the India- subcontinent region. Indeed, the steel prices witnessed a short downward correction last week, making buyers to adopt a more wait and watch approach. However, the volume of fresh units remains significantly low, shaping intense competition among the main demo nations, while despite the early-week decrease in steel prices, levels remain strong. As a result, breakers’ bids continue to hover at the mid-high $600/ldt, with Bangladeshi end buyers showing the strongest interest. In India, a small decrease in bids materialized after a three-week rally, while in Pakistan, breakers maintained their offered bid rates, despite the pressure being added by the devaluation of their local currency. Lastly in Turkey, despite the fall in both imported and local steel plate prices, offered levels from end-buyers improved further last week, with Turkey exports managing to replace a portion of the Russian steel supply disruption.
