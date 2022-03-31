Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 12 2022 Few thoughts on the news wall, by Yiannis Parganas

Intermodal Weekly Market Report for week 12 2022 Few thoughts on the news wall, by Yiannis ParganasMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 31st, 2022 Chinese economic performance exceeded expectations for the January-February period. In the first two months of 2022, the value-added industrial output reached 7.5% compared to the 4.3% mark in December 2021, PMI stood at 50.2% in Feb, up by 0.1% m-o-m. Continuing infrastructure projects will have an evidently positive mark on bulk commodities demand and subsequently on the dry bulk shipping market. At the same time, China has announced Covid-19 related restrictions across 20 different provinces (including Shanghai the center of the country’s commercial activity) with an apparent effect on oil consumption. According to S&P global estimations, the loss in oil consumption is estimated at around 650,000 bbl/day in March and 400,000 bbl/day in April. However, restrictions could have a positive effect on the container and dry bulk freight markets, due to the upcoming port delays that could tighten the tonnage availability further. Inevitably, China’s economic performance will shape the 2022 dry bulk outlook.
According to World Steel Association, world steel production in February 2022 stood at 142.7 million tonnes, decreased by 5.7% compared to February 2021. Among the steel producing countries, China has produced a total of around 75.0 million tonnes, noting a decrease of 10% y-o-y. India, the second-largest producer, has a total of 10.1 million tonnes, noting the largest improvement among its counterparts of 7.6% y-o-y. India could play a leading role substituting a share of Russian steel exports amidst the imposed sanctions as of late eyeing the European market. According to Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the export of finished steel in February rose by 77% y-o-y and 42.1% m-o-m, reaching the 1.16 million tonnes mark. It remains to be seen how March’s exports will be formed.
An agreement has been reached between the EU and the US under which Europe will abandon its dependence on Russian gas. According to the plan, the US will provide an additional 15bn m³ of natural gas for the European market this year, while stable European demand was agreed in the range of an extra 50bn m³/yr of demand for the US gas until at least 2030. Europe’s dependence on Russia is critical for its energy needs, accounting for around 50% of Russia’s crude exports and 75% of its Natural Gas. Despite the recent EU-US plan to limit this exposure, it is still uncertain if this could be materialized solely from the US supply.
Weather disruptions have caused a pause on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal on the Blacksea leading to depletion of CPC volume close to 320,000 barrels per day (20% of its oil production). According to the country’s energy ministry, it will take two to three weeks before repairs materialized across all the loading points and volume return to normal. On a separate note, Kazakhstan said that the lost barrels could offset its overproduction over the past five months. The impact of the freight market was downright; Suezmax and Aframax sectors witnessed discounts on the respective rates with TD6 and TD19 business routes declining by 19.16WS and 4.31WS points.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable -)
With the exception of the Capesize sector which continued to lose steam, the rest of the sizes have been enjoying a ton-mile increase amidst the imposed sanction impact on the traditionally dry bulk trade routes. The BDI today (29/03/2022) closed at 2,417 points, down by 129 points compared to previous Tuesday’s closing (22/03/2022). The recent crude carrier market activity concurs with the pace we have been observing during the past weeks; rates remain unhealthy for the majority of routes while premiums are being offered for Russian related businesses. The BDTI today (29/03/2022) closed at 1,163, an increase of 71 points, and the BCTI at 933, a decrease of 51 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (22/03/2022) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
The SnP market noted an impressive activity last week, with a plethora of dry bulk sales materializing while tanker deals have also seen a w-o-w increase. In the tanker sector, we had sale of the “NORDIC PASSAT” (164,274dwt-blt ‘02, S. Korea), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of $15.5m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “BAOSTEEL EVOLUTION” (206,331dwt-blt ‘07, Japan), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for a price in the region of $21.8m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
The newbuilding market activity saw a decreased number of materialized deals last week, as only three orders came to light. More specifically, Swedes owner Erik Thun has ordered another LNG/LBG 17,999 chemical tanker at Jinling shipyard followed its partner Furetank similar order in late January. U.S based owner Venture Global LNG inked a deal with DSME yard for the construction of three supersized 200,000cbm LNG units at a cost of $237.0 million each. At the same time, Wan Hai has returned to Samsung shipyard for the construction of five conventionally fuelled 13,100teu boxships at a price of around $140.0 million each (an increase of $20.0 million compared to their previous year’s same order) marking a total of thirteen neo-panamax orders at the respective yard. Newbuilding values have started to soar again amidst the steel price increase, leading shipbuilders to revise their unit values, while the fact that space for new slots are hard to be found has added further pressure on newbuilding levels.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
Realignments on average levels materialized last week in the demolition market as the steel plate price volatility continues to affect the Indian-subcontinent demand and consequently breakers’ willingness to commit at these high levels. In Bangladesh, domestic mills have eased their purchase enquires leading breakers to lower their bids, yet still holding their leading position among their subcontinent counterparts. In India, after the previous week’s break, end-buyers interest was revived amidst the global steel demand and the need for the Russian share replacement, while in Pakistan, despite breakers’ need and exertion to follow closely to their neighboring competitors, the market still remains quiet in terms of deals; however, with offered bids at high levels, it may not take long for Pakistani end-buyers to snitch a portion of their Bangladeshi competitors. Lastly, the Turkish breakers maintained their bids, amidst increased export steel activities due to the Russian imposed sanctions. Overall, the demolition market is witnessing a soft trade volume amidst the strong container and dry bulk freight markets, leading to these high scrap levels we have been witnessing so far.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com