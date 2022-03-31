Ioannis Stefanou appointed as Managing Director of Wallem Ship Management

Ioannis Stefanou joined Wallem Ship Management in April 2014 to lead its Technical Management, with a focus on delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective ship operations and technical services. He has also been integral to the development and execution of corporate strategy, with a particular focus on new product lines and the adoption of emerging technologies to benefit fleet efficiency and client services.

John-Kaare Aune, Wallem Group CEO, commented: “I am delighted to announce Ioannis as Managing Director of Wallem Ship Management. He has earned the respect of the maritime industry and will bring a wide range of technical, operational and commercial experience and knowledge to the role. We can be confident that Ioannis will continue to enhance Wallem Group as the preferred maritime solutions provider for our partners and drive value across the board.”

Ioannis Stefanou said: “It is a huge honour to have been appointed Managing Director of Wallem Ship Management, especially at such an exciting time for the company. Wallem is rightly proud of its heritage as the world’s first third party ship management company. My focus will be to sustain our client-centric model by ensuring that we continue to deliver high quality service to our wide range of customers and equip the business to manage the ships of the future.”

Over his career Ioannis has worked for a number of well-known ship management companies and highly respected privately-owned ship operators. He holds Master’s degrees in both Marine Technology and Technical Management of Ship Operations and is a Chartered Engineer registered with Engineering Council UK.

Wallem Group, established in 1903, is a leading provider of maritime solutions, offering services supporting the complete lifecycle of a vessel. Wallem’s extensive portfolio includes ship management, crewing, training, technical services, asset management, commercial management and ship agency services.

As one of the most experienced maritime solution providers globally, Wallem offers world-class support to shipowners through collaboration, customer-centricity, transparency and innovation. Wallem operates globally with a shore-based team of 700 and 7,000 highly qualified seafarers, serving nearly all vessel segments.