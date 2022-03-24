Keywords in Shipping: realization that we live in an International World, Digital Knowledge, the Need for Adaptability, Resilience and EQ Slide2Open Shipping Finance 2022 conference

Keywords in Shipping: realization that we live in an International World, Digital Knowledge, the Need for Adaptability, Resilience and EQ Slide2Open Shipping Finance 2022 conferenceMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 24th, 2022 Slide2Open Communications, true to its annual appointment with the Shipping World, organized the 5th Slide2Open Shipping Finance 2022 Conference. With a combination of live and recorded interviews, speeches and live panel discussions between 110 World Class Speakers, some remotely connected and others physically present on an impressive TV set, the live broadcast of the conference, which took place on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 March 2022, set an attendance record with 15,000 “unique participants” from 52 different countries (106,000 page views). Unique participants are expected to double in the coming 2 months.
In his greeting speech, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr Ioannis Plakiotakis, referred to the challenges of global shipping and the catastrophic invasion of Russia to Ukraine. He put emphasis on the implementation of IMO guidelines and referred to the Blue economy, which is a focus of this administration.
Conference co-Chair, Professor Hercules Haralambides, answered the main question of the conference by a clear Yes, this Euphoria is for real, but it is not sustainable. Trade will continue to flourish, but will most probably focus more on Africa, India and China. Rising protectionism may pose risks.
President of Eugenides Foundation and IMO Ambassador in Greece, Mr Leonidas Dimitriadis-Evgenidis discussed trade sustainability. Shipping is accountable for 3% of C02 emissions and 80% of cargo carried and at the same time blamed for footprints that it is not responsible for, e.g. the congestion in the ports. Shipowners help society at large, but the good image of shipping is not always passed to society. Sustainable trade requires a common front.
Mr Alexandros Damianidis of Watson, Farley & Williams chaired a panel discussion on ESG Assessments where Mr Michael Parker of Citi discussed the role of shipping in the global supply chain and noted that the banking industry will start allocating capital to companies making more progress towards zero emissions. Mr Stavros Gyftakis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. explained the two ways to approach the E on ESG and noted that changes have to be discussed, balanced and financed. Mr Kostas Kapralos of Net Zero Analysis outlined the 5 key areas: Consistence, assuring the relevance of reporting, leveling the playing field, transparency and comparability of methodologies, ESG product labeling. They all agreed that cooperation and stakeholder engagement are essential, while technology is able to decarbonize the shipping industry.
Mr George Teriakidis of DNV discussed electrification and autonomy and presented Yara Birkeland, a fully electric autonomous vessel. The stakeholders of this project include no shipowner and no traditional yard. But is Yara Birkeland a threat or an opportunity? Threat if left unexplored. Yet overall it is an opportunity, especially in short sea shipping. Electrification and autonomy are now being developed. Cooperation is the driving force – the new fuel.
Mr Alexander C. Hadjipateras of Dorian LPG discussed with Ms Danae Bezantakou of Navigator Ltd about decarbonisation and climate change. New technologies can help, but all stakeholders are not always sitting on the same table. The big issue is the financial aspect. Charterers must be part of this dialogue. The human element keeps the Greek shipping miracle alive. Strong investment in training is necessary to give young seafarers the best skills.
Mr Georgios Plevrakis of the ABS noted that sustainability goes beyond just reporting. Decarbonization is a challenge and the shipping industry has to accelerate its transition scenario in order to reach the 2050 target. The pathway to decarbonization requires several steps: 1. develop a carbon footprint and carbon intensity profile, 2. consider options, 3. implement strategy and then 4. revalidate target, report progress and verify metrics.
Mr John Dragnis of Goldenport Group, Mr George D. Gourdomichalis of Phoenix Shipping & Trading S.A., Mr Vasilis Α. Papagiannopoulos of Common Progress Co. Na Ltd and Mr Harry N. Vafias of Stealthgas and Imperial Petroleum discussed with Mr Angelos Roupas Pantaleon the dilemma To Divest or To Invest? They all agreed that 2021 has been an excellent year, though not across all sectors of the shipping industry. Shipping is part of a big chain, it accounts for 80% of the volume of goods carried, but has a relatively small voice. ESG is evolving and is becoming more relevant in financing decisions, but much depends on the relationship between the financier and the shipping company. Special mention was made to the seafarers, where 15% of the world crew is from Russia or Ukraine.
After welcoming the participants and wishing them a good second conference day, the conference organizer Ms Despina Travlou announced an amazing over 9.000 unique viewers during the first day sessions. She added that following last year’s analytics this number is expected to exceed 25.000 unique viewers in the next 2 months.
In commenting Euphoria, Mr Esben Poulsson, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and executive Chairman of ENESEL PTE. LTD replied to Ms Panagiotou of Oceans Arena that it is very topical in shipping, especially in containers. As for the future, we know the carrying capacity of the industry, but we cannot predict demand. One should never underestimate the resilience and ingenuity of the shipping industry. Investment in people and training should only be emphasized more.
Mr Yannis Anastasakos of Space Hellas, Mr Peter Broadhurst of Inmarsat, Mr Nikos Botinis of Cisco and Ms Eirini Veniami Mangos of BEWISE discussed with Ms Eirini Liadi of OTE Group and each gave a key message about Acting with Tact and Vision. Their keywords are summed up in embracing new technologies, developing understanding and a new skillset that is not afraid of the future; technology is the enabler, but cultural change should be the focus; there is a need to embrace new technology and be agile; management of change is required.
Ms Katerina Stathopoulou of Investments and Finance Ltd discussed with Dr George Pateras of Contships Management Inc. and president of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and Mr Christopher Conway of Citi about containarisation, infrastructure availability, automation and alternative fuel. Battery powered vessels could be a solution for island traffic, but not for longer haul.
The discussion of Ms Katerina Stathopoulou with Mr George Margaronis of LATSCO Shipping Ltd and Mr Aristidis Pittas of EuroSeas & Eurodry moved beyond the excellent outcome of containers and the not so good of tankers, to covid, ESG and the profound impact of new regulations to shipping. The keywords of discussants were: realization that we live in an international world, digital knowledge, the need for adaptability, resilience and EQ.
Mr John Cotzias of Xclusiv, Mr George G. Mangos of Interunity Group, Mr Theocharis V. Terzis of Queensway Navigation Co. and Mr Konstantinos Rokkos of TST International answered Mr Angelos Roupas Panaleon’s questions on financing appetite towards shipping investments. Mr Roupas Pantaleon presented the findings of a mini poll survey contacted prior to the Conference which received 500 answers. The findings of the poll reveal that people think that the impact on the dry cargo and containership segments the latest resurgence in COVID will have is that rates will stabilize around 2021 averages, that financing appetite towards shipping investments in 2022 will increase on the back of increased activity from alternative sources of financing and finally that after falling for the last two years, global power generation from coal increased significantly in 2021 and is expected to increase further during 2022 which along COVID will lead to a substantial increase in tanker freight rates. Panelists agreed that this is a challenging period, demand is unpredictable, markets are not yet pricing in the new geopolitical reality and that regulation is the main driver for change and pushes towards a stratification of vessels.
Mr Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes of Petrospot Group, Mr Ioannis Kounas of Atradius, Mr Anthony Mollet of Marine Fuel Alliance, Ms Irene Notias of Prime’s BunkersPlus Services and Mr John Phillips of Awyr Las Ltd discussed the bunkering industry, which is a world on its own, however absolutely essential since ships cannot move without bunkers – or some sort of energy. Bunkering, just as shipping, is depending on financing deals where payment behavior and morale play a crucial role.
Ms Elpi Petraki of ENEA Management and WISTA Hellas and Mr Vassilios Th. Terzis of Queensway Navigation Co. and HSSA, discussed with Mr Angelos Roupas Pantaleon the challenges and relevance of short sea shipping, which concentrates mainly in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the European seas. The nature of the business is closer to Greek reality, while competition from neighbouring countries is high.
In his traditional closing speech, Mr George A. Tsavliris of Tsavliris Salvage Group and OneGlobal Broking, expressed his skepticism about Euphoria and the Poseidon Principles, explained that the shipping industry is overregulated and shared with the audience of 15.000 unique viewers his deep concern about the war in Ukraine and the protection of our seafarers.
