Keywords in Shipping: realization that we live in an International World, Digital Knowledge, the Need for Adaptability, Resilience and EQ Slide2Open Shipping Finance 2022 conference

, true to its annual appointment with the Shipping World, organized theConference. With a combination of live and recorded interviews, speeches and live panel discussions between 110 World Class Speakers, some remotely connected and others physically present on an impressive TV set, the live broadcast of the conference, which took place on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 March 2022, set an attendance record with 15,000 “unique participants” from 52 different countries (106,000 page views). Unique participants are expected to double in the coming 2 months.In his greeting speech,, referred to the challenges of global shipping and the catastrophic invasion of Russia to Ukraine. He put emphasis on the implementation of IMO guidelines and referred to the Blue economy, which is a focus of this administration., answered the main question of the conference by a clear Yes, this Euphoria is for real, but it is not sustainable. Trade will continue to flourish, but will most probably focus more on Africa, India and China. Rising protectionism may pose risks.discussed trade sustainability. Shipping is accountable for 3% of C02 emissions and 80% of cargo carried and at the same time blamed for footprints that it is not responsible for, e.g. the congestion in the ports. Shipowners help society at large, but the good image of shipping is not always passed to society. Sustainable trade requires a common front.of Watson, Farley & Williams chaired a panel discussion on ESG Assessments whereof Citi discussed the role of shipping in the global supply chain and noted that the banking industry will start allocating capital to companies making more progress towards zero emissions.explained the two ways to approach the E on ESG and noted that changes have to be discussed, balanced and financed.of Net Zero Analysis outlined the 5 key areas: Consistence, assuring the relevance of reporting, leveling the playing field, transparency and comparability of methodologies, ESG product labeling. They all agreed that cooperation and stakeholder engagement are essential, while technology is able to decarbonize the shipping industry.discussed electrification and autonomy and presented Yara Birkeland, a fully electric autonomous vessel. The stakeholders of this project include no shipowner and no traditional yard. But is Yara Birkeland a threat or an opportunity? Threat if left unexplored. Yet overall it is an opportunity, especially in short sea shipping. Electrification and autonomy are now being developed. Cooperation is the driving force – the new fuel.of Dorian LPG discussed withof Navigator Ltd about decarbonisation and climate change. New technologies can help, but all stakeholders are not always sitting on the same table. The big issue is the financial aspect. Charterers must be part of this dialogue. The human element keeps the Greek shipping miracle alive. Strong investment in training is necessary to give young seafarers the best skills.noted that sustainability goes beyond just reporting. Decarbonization is a challenge and the shipping industry has to accelerate its transition scenario in order to reach the 2050 target. The pathway to decarbonization requires several steps: 1. develop a carbon footprint and carbon intensity profile, 2. consider options, 3. implement strategy and then 4. revalidate target, report progress and verify metrics.of Goldenport Group,of Phoenix Shipping & Trading S.A.,of Common Progress Co. Na Ltd andof Stealthgas and Imperial Petroleum discussed withthe dilemma To Divest or To Invest? They all agreed that 2021 has been an excellent year, though not across all sectors of the shipping industry. Shipping is part of a big chain, it accounts for 80% of the volume of goods carried, but has a relatively small voice. ESG is evolving and is becoming more relevant in financing decisions, but much depends on the relationship between the financier and the shipping company. Special mention was made to the seafarers, where 15% of the world crew is from Russia or Ukraine.After welcoming the participants and wishing them a good second conference day, the conference organizerannounced an amazing over 9.000 unique viewers during the first day sessions. She added that following last year’s analytics this number is expected to exceed 25.000 unique viewers in the next 2 months.In commenting Euphoria,, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and executive Chairman of ENESEL PTE. LTD replied tothat it is very topical in shipping, especially in containers. As for the future, we know the carrying capacity of the industry, but we cannot predict demand. One should never underestimate the resilience and ingenuity of the shipping industry. Investment in people and training should only be emphasized more.of Inmarsat,of Cisco anddiscussed withand each gave a key message about Acting with Tact and Vision. Their keywords are summed up in embracing new technologies, developing understanding and a new skillset that is not afraid of the future; technology is the enabler, but cultural change should be the focus; there is a need to embrace new technology and be agile; management of change is required.of Investments and Finance Ltd discussed withof Contships Management Inc. and president of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping andof Citi about containarisation, infrastructure availability, automation and alternative fuel. Battery powered vessels could be a solution for island traffic, but not for longer haul.The discussion ofwithof LATSCO Shipping Ltd andof EuroSeas & Eurodry moved beyond the excellent outcome of containers and the not so good of tankers, to covid, ESG and the profound impact of new regulations to shipping. The keywords of discussants were: realization that we live in an international world, digital knowledge, the need for adaptability, resilience and EQ.of Xclusiv,of Interunity Group,of Queensway Navigation Co. andof TST Internationalquestions on financing appetite towards shipping investments.presented the findings of a mini poll survey contacted prior to the Conference which received 500 answers. The findings of the poll reveal that people think that the impact on the dry cargo and containership segments the latest resurgence in COVID will have is that rates will stabilize around 2021 averages, that financing appetite towards shipping investments in 2022 will increase on the back of increased activity from alternative sources of financing and finally that after falling for the last two years, global power generation from coal increased significantly in 2021 and is expected to increase further during 2022 which along COVID will lead to a substantial increase in tanker freight rates. Panelists agreed that this is a challenging period, demand is unpredictable, markets are not yet pricing in the new geopolitical reality and that regulation is the main driver for change and pushes towards a stratification of vessels.of Marine Fuel Alliance,anddiscussed the bunkering industry, which is a world on its own, however absolutely essential since ships cannot move without bunkers – or some sort of energy. Bunkering, just as shipping, is depending on financing deals where payment behavior and morale play a crucial role.of ENEA Management and WISTA Hellas andof Queensway Navigation Co. and HSSA, discussed withthe challenges and relevance of short sea shipping, which concentrates mainly in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the European seas. of Tsavliris Salvage Group and OneGlobal Broking, expressed his skepticism about Euphoria and the Poseidon Principles, explained that the shipping industry is overregulated and shared with the audience of 15.000 unique viewers his deep concern about the war in Ukraine and the protection of our seafarers.