Margetis Maritime Consulting honors Women’s Day

Margetis Maritime Consulting honors Women’s DayMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 10th, 2022 This year, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Margetis Maritime has taken the opportunity and staged the 1st Women’s Day Event for the wonderful women of the marine industry.
Mrs Angeliki Homata – Margetis and the company’s management took the initiative to invite a number of well known women that have followed a remarkable career in shipping at hospitable area of Marine Club of Piraeus for a constructive discussion.
Although, this International Women’s Day, our thoughts are with all Ukrainians and especially the women and girls affected by the war.
