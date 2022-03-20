Marsila Karpida (Watson Farley & Williams) “In the realm of shipping”

She is a woman who loves and adopts clarity, with a clear mind, organisational work, consistency and immediacy in her work. Glamorous, polite, elegant, charismatic, “has a discipline of a soldier and the drive of a commando”. She points out that decision might be a crucial act itself because stresses behaviour and life itself. The woman is Marsila Karpida, partner in the Assets & Structured Finance Group in Watson Farley & Williams. Marsila Karpida advises on a wide range of shipping and ship finance matters, frequently acting for domestic and international shipping banks, private and publicly listed ship-owning groups, and joint ventures.

Her practice focuses on matters involving loan and security documentation, shareholders’ and investors’ agreements, charterparty negotiations, shipbuilding contracts, sale and purchase and general commercial documents. She has also been extensively involved in the transfers of a number of shipping portfolios by various major banks and in the restructuring of several loan transactions.

Marsila Karpida joined the WFW Athens office in 2003 and moved to New York in 2012 where she joined the firm’s New York office, qualified as a New York attorney, and was promoted to partner a few years later. In October 2020 Marsila relocated to Greece and re-joined the Athens office.



Full article, ELNAVI March 2022, Issue 579, Page. 8

More information: ELNAVI,

19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,

Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com