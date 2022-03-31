Navigator Assembly 2022 “Embraces the change” Wednesday 13th April 2022 – Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso



Following the last two years that the pandemic became part of our reality, NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS invites the members of the Greek Shipping Industry to discuss again physically about issues that concern their shipping everyday life such us, decarbonization, digitalization, maritime logistics, the role of the human element onboard & ashore and commercial & financial aspects.

In this framework NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS with the physical organization of “NAVIGATOR ASSEMBLY will organize on Wednesday 13th April 2022, at Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso, 15.00-21.00 under the title “#EmbraceTheChange”.





This year five (5) “closed” thematic discussions will take place among the representatives of Greek Ship-owning and Ship Managing Companies, members of NAVIGATOR FORUM ADVISORY BOARD & Forum’s sponsors covering the whole spectrum of the Greek Maritime Cluster analyzing the crucial points of:

· Decarbonization



Moderators : Helena Athoussaki, Head of ESG, Sustainability & Climate Change, Motor Oil Group, Eleni Polychronopoulou, President, HEMEXPO – Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers & Executive Vice President, EPE SA, Business Development Manager, ERMA FIRST, Carola Yannouli, General Manager at Oceanking Technical & Trading SA, Elpi Petraki, Operations & Chartering Manager, ENEA Management & President- WISTA HELLAS, Dimitris Anassis, Partner – FCIArb -Penningtons Manches Cooper, Konstantinos T. Markou, General Manager -ClassNK Piraeus office, Dinos Arcoumanis, Chairman of Academic Board – METROPOLITAN COLLEGE, Vicky Apostolopoulou, Business Development Executive School of Maritime Studies – METROPOLITAN COLLEGE, George Teriakidis, Area Manager, East Mediterranean & Black sea – DNV, Giannis Tsogkas, Head of Bunkering & Trading, SEKAVIN & Marianna Pyrovolaki, Sales Manager – SEKAVIN



· Smart Shipping



Moderators: Panos Theodossopoulos, Chief Digital Officer – OCEANKING, Dimitra Giordamli, Corporate Affairs Associate – PRISMA ELECTRONICS, Dimitris Sousoudis, Fleet Ops Sales Manager – MarineTraffic, Michalis Sariklis, Marketing Director – WinguSuite Cloud Communications Platform, Vasilis Kamitsis, Regional Technical Manager – IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry, Dimitris Lambrinakos, Area Business Development Manager – MARICHEM MARIGASES, Despina Theodosiou, President at Electricity Authority of Cyprus, Joint CEO Tototheo Maritime & President – WISTA International, Philip Uhrskov Nielsen, Co-Founder – ORIANI, Kostas Rokkos, Chairman & CEO – TST International SA



· Human Element



Moderators: Katerina Skourtanioti, Managing Director – VENLYS Maritime Specialisation Services, Costas Kontes, Managing Director – V.SHIPS Greece, Maria Yiassa, Senior Marketing Manager – The Swedish Club Greece, Capt. Kostas Karavassilis, Senior Loss Prevention Executive – THOMAS MILLER BV GREEK BRANCH, Elina Souli, Regional Business Development Director, V.P-FD&D Manager – THE AMERICAN P&I CLUB



· Maritime Logistics



Moderators: Prof. Seraphim Kapros, Director – MBA in Shipping – University of Aegean, Kostis Achladitis, Managing Director – GOLDEN CARGO, Nikos Doukas, Editor & Journalist – NAFS Magazine, Giannis Pontikos, CEO – MARINE SUPPORT group of companies



· Commercial and Financial Aspects / ESG



Moderators: Costas Constantinou, Managing Partner , Global Maritime Leader – MOORE GREECE, Katerina Stathopoulou, Executive Director – INVESTMENTS & FINANCE, George Kallianis, Founder / CEO Kallianis Bros Shipping S.A, Ioanna Vitta, Shipping law & International Disputes Specialist, FCIArb -Partner Penningtons Manches Cooper, George Alexandratos, Vice President – HELLENIC CHAMBER OF SHIPPING, Dimitrios Koutsoukos, General Manager – SEKAVIN



Capt. Dimitris Bezantakos, Founder & President, and Danae Bezantakou, CEO of NAVIGATOR SHIPPING CONSULTANTS, are looking forward to welcoming you in “NAVIGATOR ASSEMBLY & 21st NAVIGATOR – The Shipping Decision Makers Forum”.



We express special thanks to the sponsors of NAVIGATOR FORUM: CLASS NK, EMBASSY OF PANAMA IN GREECE – ERMA FIRST – FRANMAN – GOLDEN CARGO – LAROS BY PRISMA ELECTRONICS – MARICHEM MARIGASES – MARINE SUPPORT – MARINETRAFFIC – MARSHALL ISLANDS/ INTERNATIONAL REGISTRIES – METROPOLITAN COLLEGE – MOORE GREECE – OCEANKING – ORIANI – PALAU SHIP REGISTRY – PENNINGTONS MANCHES COOPER – SEKAVIN – ΤΗΕ AMERICAN P&I CLUB – THE SWEDISH CLUB – THOMAS MILLER BV GREEK BRANCH, VENLYS MARITIME SPECIALISATION SERVICES – V.SHIPS - WINGUSUITE CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS PLATFORM

