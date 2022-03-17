New scholarship WISTA Hellas – University of Piraeus – deadline for applications 30th April

New scholarship WISTA Hellas – University of Piraeus – deadline for applications 30th AprilMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 17th, 2022 WISTA Hellas announced that they offer a new scholarship, in collaboration with the University of Piraeus, for the English-speaking masters course of the Department of Maritime Studies, M.Sc. in Shipping Management.
The scholarship covers 50% of the tuition fees and it will be awarded to a female maritime professional based on the academic criteria, as set by the University of Piraeus.
More information on the Course description as well as on how to submit your candidacy, is available on the following addresses:
-Course M.Sc. in Shipping Management
-Brochure of the Course in PDF
-Link Brochure Προγράμματος
- Call for applications (The applicants are kindly requested to state on the application form that they apply for the scholarship of WISTA Hellas)
Please be advised that the deadline for applications to the Course is the 30th of April 2022.
This new scholarship is added to the extensive educational programs’ actions of the Association, which aim at the continuous education and empowerment of women.
