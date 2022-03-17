Oriani is now officially a Great Place to Work!March 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 17th, 2022 Oriani Hellas is proud to be a Great Place to Work® – certified in Greece, an award based exclusively on employees’ trust and belief in Oriani workplace culture.
Notably, Oriani was awarded less than two years after its establishment. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, certification confirms that 100% of Oriani employees feel accepted even since their first day at work.
“We’re honored to be Great Place to Work® - Certified, and it’s even more gratifying to be recognized so soon in our business journey”, Philip Nielsen, Co-founder of Oriani, said. “The GPTW certification reflects our commitment towards learning and development, a digital workplace, best practices and employee wellbeing across the board. It also shows that we are on the right path as organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees in more than 60 countries and have conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.
About Oriani
Oriani Hellas is the one-stop shop for maritime digital transformation, assisting shipping companies in the EMEA region to unlock their full potential by using efficiently big data, AI digital platforms, and user-friendly analytics.
Oriani’s competitive advantage is its people who are at the very core of its function: a team of high-level professionals, with a shipping background and significant sales and client handling experience.
Oriani Hellas represents innovative and game-changing digital vendors from 8 different countries. Their services include:
- ·360° risk management solutions
- ·online bunker fuel management system
- ·global e-commerce platform for the maritime and offshore industries
- ·big data analysis and cutting-edge shipping prediction risk models
- ·IoT inventory management
- ·intelligent navigation solutions for collision prevention through AI and safety platform
- ·medical care for the crew through two-way augmented reality
- ·interactive, multi-user VR experience for training seafarers
- ·wireless IoT sensor technology tailored for steel environments
- ·IT and Communication solutions
- ·And much more… Stay tuned via www.oriani.eu
