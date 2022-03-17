Seanergy and NYK Line perform Biofuel Trials on a Capesize Vessel

Seanergy and NYK Line perform Biofuel Trials on a Capesize VesselMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 17th, 2022 Seanergy’s Biofuel Testing Program commenced in August 2021 and to-date Biofuel has been successfully tested on a number of its Capesize Vessels.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) has successfully completed marine biofuel trials in cooperation with one of its major charterers, NYK Line, on one of the Company’s Capesize Vessels.
The biofuel is a 0.50% VLSFO blended with a waste-based and ISCC certified FAME component at a 90% – 10% ratio. Advanced real time monitoring instruments and AI have been used to assess the results of the trials.
The capesize vessel (177,000 dwt, built in 2009 in Japan) was transporting cargo of the global mining company, Anglo American, and was bunkered with the biofuel in Singapore by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, a dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities at the port of Singapore. The Biofuel was consumed during her two-way voyage between Singapore and Saldanha Bay, South Africa. The trials demonstrated that the biofuel can result in up to 10% CO2 emissions reduction, when compared with conventional marine fuel, and that it can be safely used in relevant marine applications, without any modifications.
Stelios Psillakis, the Company’s Technical Director, stated: “The new marine biofuels coming to market can contribute significantly to the imminent need to reduce the GHG emissions. We strongly believe that using biofuels, in combination with the Energy Saving Devices (“ESDs”) installed or to be installed on our vessels, will cater for a smooth transition to greener energy, whilst providing a competitive and compliance advantage for early movers. Beyond 2030, we expect the marine industry to be technologically mature to adopt alternative energy solutions.”
Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Sustainability, energy efficiency and reduction of GHG emissions are on the very top of our strategic agenda. Our cooperation with our charterers affirms the obvious notion that the environmental targets can be met with the alignment of interests among shipping companies, charterers, regional governments and the International Maritime Organization.
“Until new technologies become widely available in the next years, we should focus on implementing proven solutions on the existing global fleet with the support of all stakeholders of our industry. Seanergy is taking decisive steps towards this direction.”
About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. The Company’s operating fleet consists of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company’s common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.
