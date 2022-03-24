Signal launches new revolutionary API suite

The following APIs are available:



Signal Ocean is making it easier for anyone to integrate powerful analytics within their existing infrastructure. The popular maritime software platform is making its advanced technology more readily available with the launch of its new API Suite.Initially incorporating eight different data sets including shipping emissions, freight rates and tonnage lists, the service allows a wider range of end-users than ever before to integrate unique and proven solutions into their systems quickly and easily. Further sets including port data and vessel information will be added soon.More information is available on Signal’s dedicated API webpage The new APIs are available to maritime, commodity and supply chain players, as well as technology startups and entrepreneurs to accelerate and enhance their product development. Many digital solutions in the maritime sector require the use of dedicated user interfaces, resulting in “the war for the desktop” and an inefficient overlap of data and tools looking at commercial voyages, commodity flows, vessel consumptions and emissions, as well as TCE and distance calculations. To avoid redevelopment of such data and tools, a costly and time-consuming task, and to create a consistent data language, Signal offers attractive and flexible packages for clients and partners, including early-stage startups.Signal Ocean Chief Operating Officer, Dimitris Tsapoulis said: “By opening up our platform we’re effectively giving large and small teams alike access to a one-of-a-kind shipping analytics supercomputer. Our advanced algorithms use state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence to capture data and insights that can truly transform performance in a wide variety of endeavors within shipping and commodities trading.”Launched by Signal Group in 2018, the Signal Ocean Platform processes and combines streams of private and public data including AIS, tonnage lists, cargo lists, vessel positions, port costs, port line-ups and freight rates. Data is transformed into private and actionable insights on the global freight markets. Users can optimally match vessels to cargoes, run profitability comparisons, obtain CO2 estimates and benchmarks, and use Signal’s patented technology to forecast vessel movements and availability across the globe.Gain insights by studying how all ships on the water have moved, loaded and discharged since 2014. Wide range of commercial and operational details available.Track how tonnage forecasts have evolved over time and analyse vessel supply for any route or trade since 2015.Surface all your commercial data and have it analysis-ready by automatically finding it in your systems (eg email), extracting and fusing it with Signal data.Track key emissions per voyage state (CO2, NOX, SOX), efficiency metrics (EEOI, AER) and alignment scores with this add to the Voyages API.Integrate the fastest distance calculation engine into your analyses and systems, capable of port-to-port, point-to-point and ship-to-port distance calculations.Get time series data on the evolution of freight pricing ($/ton) and estimate flat rates for the widest combination of ports across all large tanker segments.Get current and historical valuation estimates for a given vessel. Valuations are based on vessel characteristics and market insights among others.Get expenses and breakdowns for a given port. Expenses are based on vessel characteristics.Coming (Q1-2022)Coming (Q1-2022)The Signal Group’s vision is to make global shipping more efficient, effective and profitable through the application of technology and market experience. Our passion for applied science & technology and understanding of the complex shipping business continues to open up new opportunities.We achieve success through collaboration, research and investment. In just a few years we have built a huge maritime tech eco-system by combining cutting edge data science with deep shipping market experience.The engine which drives our Signal Ocean Platform applies artificial intelligence & algorithms to clients’ unstructured data. It provides them with a customised and personalised view of the tanker, dry bulk and container markets. We help shipbrokers, owners and charterers achieve extraordinary performance by taking care of the mundane and computationally complex. Our platform enables commercial players to realise the best vessel deployment through increased triangulation, backhauls and consecutive voyage options.This data-led approach powers our commercial tanker pool, Signal Maritime, enabling our chartering team to outperform its peers.At the same time we are investing in the future by supporting early stage technology startups and entrepreneurs in the shipping, logistics and commodities space through Signal Ventures.Our diverse and fast-growing team of product engineers, computer scientists and commercial shipping professionals is based in London and Athens.