Sir Stelios Chatziioannou launches easyBoat.com

Sir Stelios Chatziioannou launches easyBoat.comMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 10th, 2022 EasyBoat.com (https://easyboat.com/) led by the Greek businessman Alexandros Nastos welcomes to the easy family of brands Sir Steliow Chatziioannou.
The new online platform easyBoat.com offers the ability to compare prices for yacht charter anywhere in the world.
With the current value of the global yacht rental market estimated at 15.2 billion euros (projected to increase to 27 billion euros by 2027 according to the following source), the current easing of coronavirus restrictions is creating a new adventure – friendly tourism trend and easyBoat is an innovative tool to help find and rent the right vacation boat, easyGroup said in a statement.
Transparency, easyBoat.com allows customers to compare charter prices for the same boat category (up to 100 feet in length) offered by different owners / managers at the same boarding port, helping them save time and money.
The easy brand offers simplicity and affordable prices, especially for those who rent a boat for the first time, while providing reliable options for experienced customers. EasyBoat.com is an ideal solution for those who choose to spend their holidays at sea – including families, groups of friends, couples or companies that offer hospitality to their customers.
EasyBoat.com expresses the basic values of the easy family of brands: value, simplicity, for the many and not for the few, in an effort for continuous innovation!
Sir Stelios Chatziioannou himself said: “As a child yacht lover, I suggest you try the sea holidays, with the privacy and independence offered by your own chartered boat. EasyBoat.com will become a real one-stop shop for all yacht charters up to 100 feet long!”.
