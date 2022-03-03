The AHEPA donation in the areas of North Evia

The AHEPA donation in the areas of North EviaMarch 2022, Shippings News Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 On Thursday, February 24, 2022, the MARITIME CHAPTER HJ-45 ST’ NICHOLAS held an event at ZAPPIO MEGARO, as part of the donation of two fire trucks in the areas of North Evia that were affected by the disastrous fires of last summer.
Given the critical-war situation prevailing in the neighboring country Ukraine at the moment, the event was held in a simple and modest style, however, highlighting the value of altruistic contribution and priceless sense of humanity through the speech of Dimitrios Mattheou, President of the MARITIME CHAPTER HJ-45 ST’ NICHOLAS, as well as through the greetings of the official guests.
The event was honored by the presence of Members of The Parliament, Secretaries General of Ministries, the Chief of the Fire Brigade, Mayors, Representatives of Local Government and Ambassadors.
The presence of Mr. Jimmy Kokota, Supreme President Order of AHEPA, was also highly honorable. Through his inspirational speech he encouraged everyone to offer unselfishly and generously to society. He congratulated our President Mr. Dimitris Mattheou both for this great donation and for the other important initiatives he takes to strengthen society and homeland. Mr. Giannis Mitropoulos Supreme Governor AHEPA Region 10 Europe and Mr. Costas Varsamis Governor of AHEPA Hellas District 25 were also present as well as a large number of brothers and friends of the AHEPA family.
Excerpt from the speech of Dimitrios Mattheou, President MARITIME CHAPTER HJ-45 ST’ NICHOLAS
«…I feel very proud that the MARITIME CHAPTER HJ-45 ST’ NICHOLAS, as a member of the AHEPA global family, acts as a social contributor, donating two fire trucks, namely to the Istiaia Fire Brigades of Istiaia and Mantoudi in North Evia that were affected by the devastating fires of last summer..
As an expatriate organization, AHEPA is committed to promoting solidarity, love, pure friendship, moral cooperation, support, faith, charity and respect. These are the insuperable symbols among the AHEPA brothers and our common path oriented towards the contribution to people and societies.
Social, family and individual excellence is our flagship; I hope that these will always be the valuable navigator in our life journey and that they will always be humbly offered.
Concluding, I would like to wholeheartedly thank the people who provided the required assistance in carrying out this mission. I can assure you that the MARITIME CHAPTER HJ-45 ST’NICHOLAS and the whole AHEPA family will continue to offer selfless charitable work whenever our homeland needs it. I would also like to thank all of you for being here today and wish you Health, Strength, Prosperity and a Creative Passion for Life. My last words will be the words of the Stoic Philosopher, Epictetus:
“As the sun does not wait for prayers and incantations to be induced to rise, but immediately shines and is saluted by all: so do you also not wait for clapping of hands and shouts of praise to be induced to do good, but be a doer of good voluntarily, and you will be beloved as much as the sun.”
