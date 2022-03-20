Ukraine crisis causes a recovery on the tankers’ freight rates

Tanker rates are likely to remain elevated and volatile as the Ukraine situation continues. Global energy markets were thrown into turmoil with the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces and the price of both WTI and Brent contracts are now hovering around the US$ 100 mark per barrel, levels not seen since mid-2014.

According to the latest Allied Shipbroking report “The sanctions that have been set up have created a significant amount of concern, especially over energy security in the months ahead. Russia is a major player in terms of crude oil production and any significant “squeeze” in terms of sanctions is likely to significantly upset the global trade balance.



Full article, ELNAVI March 2022, Issue 579, Page. 6

