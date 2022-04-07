Columbia Shipmanagement’s expansion continues as it opens a new Greek office

Columbia Shipmanagement’s expansion continues as it opens a new Greek officeApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 7th, 2022 In line with the company’s exciting expansion plans Columbia Shipmanagement proceeded the official opening of its new office in Greece.
Situated in Southern Athens near Piraeus, one of Europe’s busiest ports, and close to the capital city, Columbia Shipmanagement Greece will provide ship management and maritime services to new and existing clients. Headed up by Gregory Spourdalakis, General Manager, it will also be able to promptly attend and provide services to all CSM managed vessels as well as other clients & partners requiring support in the area.
The new office officially opened on March 24th and will offer cost-effective and fully optimised support services expertly tailored to individual client’s needs, resulting in the delivery of top quality modular maritime solutions.
An additional benefit to the new office location is its proximity to other Greek commercial ports and access to the service provision of the local services of the CSM network, including the expertise of the Cyprus region and its management capabilities.
Welcoming the opening of the new office, Mark O’Neil, CSM President and CEO, said it was a natural development for CSM to position itself near to what is one of the world’s most important shipowning centres.
“Greece is a major maritime country and the importance of its shipowners and ports cannot be understated. We look forward to working with our existing and new clients to ensure they receive the necessary support they may need to drive forward their businesses and fleets,” he said.
Image: The Team at the new CSM Greek office accompanied by the Top Management
