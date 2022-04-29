Cruise industry is sailing back toward a better future

Cruise industry is sailing back toward a better futureApril 2022, Shippings News Friday, April 29th, 2022 At Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, Florida, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), shared new findings that are evidence of the cruise community’s resilience.
“As the industry resumes operations, passenger volume is expected to recover and surpass 2019 levels by the end of 2023, with passenger volumes projected to recover 12% above pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2026,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, CLIA. “Cruising is accessible, responsible, and experiential – making it the best way to see the world for people of all ages and interests. With the support of an incredibly resilient community, the future of the cruise industry is bright.
Highlights of the consumer research:
· Intent to cruise is rebounding, with 63% of cruisers or potential cruisers indicating they are ‘very likely’ or ‘likely’ to cruise in the next two years.
· 69% of respondents that have never cruised said they are open to cruise, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
· Millennial cruisers are the most enthusiastic about taking another cruise, with 87% indicating they will take a cruise in the next few years, followed by Gen X at 85%.
As we continue to sail back better, CLIA and our member lines announced important environmental sustainability commitments that will drive innovation for a more efficient future.
Today’s announcements include a commitment that by 2035 all ships calling at ports where shoreside electricity (SSE) is available will be equipped to use SSE, allowing engines to be switched off and effectively eliminating carbon emissions while berthed at port. Where shoreside power is not available, the ships will use available alternative low carbon technologies required by ports.
The industry is acting now for the future. We are reducing the carbon footprint of our ships while at berth and at sea investing in advanced environmental technologies and partnering with cities and ports on sustainable destination management. By equipping cruise ships with the ability to connect shoreside power and using it where available, the cruise industry is prepared to eliminate emissions while at port for the benefit of local communities. This is responsible tourism in action.
Recognising that shoreside power is only one pathway to decarbonisation, CLIA also shared that it will join the Global Maritime Forum Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization to make zero emission vessels and fuels the default choice by 2030.
“The cruise industry has an extraordinary ability to innovate, and we want to channel our collective expertise and commitment to help find solutions as an active partner in the effort to decarbonise shipping. We continue to set ambitious carbon reduction goals as an industry, and cruise lines are showing the way by partnering with fuel suppliers, shipyards, technology manufacturers and academic institutions to develop new lower carbon fuel sources. We are investing in our future,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Chairman, CLIA.
About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
CLIA is the world’s largest cruise industry trade association and the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, affiliates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for the more than 30 million passengers who have cruised annually. The CLIA community includes the world’s most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and a widespread network of stakeholders, including ports & destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services. CLIA represents more than 90% of the world’s ocean-going cruise capacity, as well as nearly 60,000 travel agents and agencies from around the world. The travel agent and agency members represent the largest network of travel professionals specializing in cruise travel. The organization’s global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australasia.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com