Elpi Petraki re-elected as president of WISTA Hellas

Elpi Petraki re-elected as president of WISTA HellasApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 7th, 2022 Following its 27th Annual General Assembly and elections for the new Board of Directors and Auditing Committee of WISTA Hellas, held on Thursday 31th March 2022, WISTA Hellas is pleased to announce the new Board of Directors and Auditing Committee, for the term 2022-2024:
President Mrs. Elpi Petraki, Operations/Chartering & Business Development Manager, Enea Management INC
Vice-President Mrs. Elina Kassotaki, Business Development Manager, Holland Hellenic Shipping Agencies Ltd.
General Secretary Mrs. Elina Souli, Regional Business Development Director V.P. – FD&D Manager, American P&I Club (Shipowners Claims Bureau Inc., Hellas)
Treasurer Mrs. Akrivi Brikou, CFO, Efshipping Company S.A.
Member Ms. Anna Giatra, Shipbroker, Renaissance Shipbroking S.A.
Mrs. Katerina Konsta, Mrs. Despina Kalfa and Christiana Prekezes have been elected Substitute Members of the BoD, while Mrs. Ioanna Topaloglou, Mrs. Vivi Kolliopoulou and Mrs. Elizabeth Ioannidi shall serve as members of the Auditing Committee.
The re-elected President of WISTA Hellas, Elpi Petraki, has been an active member of the Association for the last 22 years and she has served as Vice President of the BoD for 4 years and President for the past 2 years. She is also the II Vice President of Hellenic Shortsea Shipowners Association (HSSA), member of the BoD of Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and member of the BoD of Hellenic Maritime Museum. She constantly works towards encouraging diversity and supporting the empowerment of women in all sectors of the shipping industry. She believes that sustainable development is achieved when people use new technologies and innovation for their own prosperity and for the benefit of the environment.
The Annual General Assembly was marked by an impressive turnout, with 123 members attending and 52 members represented by proxies. The members received a detailed update on the accomplishments of the Association and endorsed the balance sheet for 2021 and the budget for 2022. Furthermore, the amendment of the Association’s by-laws was deemed necessary, which was endorsed with a strong majority by the members.
The BoD of WISTA Hellas would like to express its most sincere gratitude to the past BoD members, Mrs. Christiana Prekezes and Mrs. Despina Kalfa for their devotion and achievements over the last two years.
The BoD of WISTA Hellas would like to thank the members of WISTA Hellas for their vote of confidence and especially for their loyalty and continuous support to the Association.
ABOUT WISTA HELLAS
WISTA Hellas is member of WISTA International, a global women’s network of maritime and trade professionals in 54 countries. Its members hold key managerial positions in companies and organizations and are influential decision makers. WISTA’s mission is the interaction among the members, the promotion of professional relations and the support and empowerment of women. It is an important and influential network with vast activity in national and international fora. WISTA International has received Consultative Status with IMO.
Photo Caption Photo WISTA Hellas BoD 2022-2024: L-R Anna Giatra, Elina Souli, Akrivi Brikou, Elpi Petraki, Elina Kassotaki
