EPE Yachting appointed Greek distributor by Octo Marine

EPE Yachting appointed Greek distributor by Octo MarineApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 14th, 2022 EPE Yachting – a new division of Environmental Protection Engineering (EPE) – has agreed a strategic partnership with French water treatment specialist Octo Marine.
EPE Yachting provides a full range of cutting-edge sustainable solutions dedicated to the superyacht market, including industry-leading water treatment and emissions abatement technologies, as well as innovative professional cleaning services.
However, with this strategic partnership, EPE Yachting is also able to offer customers in Greece access to Octo Marine’s pioneering range of products and services.
EPE customers are able to access the following Octo Marine solutions:
· Sterilisation Systems
· Water Softeners
· Filters
· Pumps
· Drinking Water Systems
· Water Analysis
· Treatment Services
“Octo Marine has over 30 years of experience in the water treatment industry and I’m delighted EPE Yachting can now represent the business in Greece as distributors,” said Dimitris Avdelopoulos, EPE Yachting Director.
“EPE Yachting is already making waves in the superyacht sector with our array of sustainable technology and one of goals is to make yachts a plastic bottle-free zone. With Octo Marine’s solutions, a yacht can be virtually self-sufficient when it comes to fresh drinking water. The involvement of Octo Marine is a huge boost to our ever-growing client base.”
The complete EPE Yachting technology portfolio already includes: Ballast Water Treatment Systems, Bilge Water Treatment, Sewage Treatment, Fresh Water Solutions, Harmful Air Emissions Eliminator and On-site Disinfection.
EPE Yachting also partners with Blücher, Evac, Ingersoll Rand, Marioff, Teekay Pipe Coupling, Triclad and Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.
About EPE Yachting
A division of Environmental Protection Engineering (EPE), EPE Yachting has over 40 years in the marine & industrial sector. EPE Yachting provides a full range of cutting-edge sustainable solutions dedicated to the superyacht market, including industry-leading water treatment and emissions abatement technologies, as well as innovative professional cleaning services.
Environmental Protection Engineering (EPE) was established in Piraeus, Greece, in 1977 and offers a complete range of environmental protections services and products, including emergency response services for oil and chemical spills. EPE has successfully responded to more than 2000 pollution incidents on the last four decades with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained and experienced personnel.
About Octo Marine
Octo Marine is the market leader in designing, supplying and maintaining water treatment products to the marine industry. The company has agents worldwide directed from its base on the Cote d’Azur in the South of France, for fast service in Nice, Antibes, Cannes, St. Tropez, Marseille and Monaco. Octo Marine also supplies and services yachts in Italy along the Amalfi Coast.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com