Greek American Issuer Day at the New York Stock ExchangeApril 2022, Shippings News Thursday, April 14th, 2022 Within the context of the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum “A New Era – A New Direction for Greece”, the New York Stock Exchange in cooperation with Capital Link organized for yet another year, a special ceremony, in honor of Greece, titled «GREEK AMERICAN ISSUER DAY» at the New York Stock Exchange.
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) flew the Greek flag on Wall Street and issued special commemorative medals to honor the members of the Greek Delegation.
John Tuttle – Vice Chairman & Chief Commercial Officer, Intercontinental Exchange | NYSE, welcomed the Greek Delegation and the listed companies and highlighted the long-standing relationship between the New York Stock Exchange and the Greek and Greek-American business communities, and also pointed out that NYSE’s commitment in the Greek American diaspora, the Greek shipping industry and the listed companies, remains strong.
The ceremony was held with the participation of Greek Ministers and high level executives representing shipping and other companies listed in the New York Stock Exchange, as well as representatives of companies that participated in the 23rd Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum “A New Era – A New Direction for Greece”, which was held with great success the previous day :
ADMIE HOLDING S.A -ALPHA BANK -AMAZON – AMBROSIA CAPITAL LTD – AMERESCO – AXIA VENTURES GROUP LTD – BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT – CANELLOPOULOS ADAMANDIADIS HOLLDINGS – CITIBANK EUROPE PLC – D.C. CHRISTOPOULOS LAW FIRM LEGAL COUNSELS & ATTORNEYS – ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION -EOS CAPITAL PARTNERS - EY – GEK TERNA -GREEK TRADE OFFICE IN NEW YORK – HCAP SA -HILL INTERNATIONAL - HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE GREECE – INTRUM -KYRIAKIDES GEORGOPOULOS LAW FIRM – LIGHTSOURCE bp – MACHAS & PARTNERS LAW FIRM – NOMURA – OLIVER WYMAN – PARTNERS GROUP – PIRAEUS BANK – POTAMITISVEKRIS – PPC RENEWABLES – PUBLIC DIPLOMACY OFFICE IN NEW YORK- TRISPAN
Prior to the opening bell ceremony, an exchange of commemorative gifts took place between New York Stock Exchange and Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) and Minister of Finance, Mr. Staikouras.
Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO, TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) and Minister of Finance, H.E. Christos Staikouras, rang the “Opening Bell”, starting the trading session on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, of the NYSE-New York Stock Exchange, accompanied by H.E. Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development & Investments, H.E. Nikos Papathanasis, Alternate Minister of Development & Investments, Private Investments & PPPs, H.E. Panos Tsakloglou, Deputy Minister of Labour & Social Affairs, Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece in New York, Mrs. Olga Bornozi, Managing Director – Capital Link and Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link and the representatives of NYSE listed companies, Mr. Τed PETRONE, Vice Chairman, NAVIOS GROUP – Mr. Michael BAKAS, Executive V.P, AMERESCO – Mr. Christos MEGALOU, Member of the Board, SAFE BULKERS Inc. & Chief Executive Officer of Piraeus Bank, Mr. Christos Balaskas, Vice President & General Manager – Greece, Eldorado Gold Corporation.
The active support and participation of NYSE, the world’s largest stock exchange, enhances the prestige and the visibility of Greece to a wider international investment audience. It also shows the stable support of NYSE to Greece, the Greek companies, the Greek shipping industry and the Greek American Diaspora.
The US Capital Markets are a major source of capital for a growing number of companies of Greek interest and the New York Stock Exchange is playing a leading role in this.
The event was broadcasted live on major news stations in the United States and abroad to an estimated audience of 150 million viewers worldwide.
Watch video: https://forums.capitallink.com/greece/2021/NYSE_Bell.mp4
